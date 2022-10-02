Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder makes Viktor Gyokeres admission following loss against Coventry City

Middlesbrough’s poor start to the season continued yesterday when they came away from Coventry City with a 1-0 loss.

The win was Coventry’s first of the season so far with star man Viktor Gyokeres scoring the only goal of the game in the 17th minute.

Given Gyokeres’ quality last season as he scored 17 goals in the campaign, there was plenty of interest in him this summer and the Sky Blues did well to keep hold of him over the transfer window.

What’s more, as Boro boss Chris Wilder praised the performance of the man who scored against his side, he admitted there had be interest in him over summer as he told Teesside Live: “You always knew the big man at the top of the pitch was a threat from counter attacks. You can see why he’s so highly rated.

“We made an equity in the summer. That was between club to club. In the summer, we sold a couple of players and we had that opportunity. We were ambitious in terms of going and getting a centre forward.

“Coventry knew about it from chief executive to chief executive and club to club, so there was nothing behind closed doors. There was interest on our part. I didn’t get involved in the numbers. There are always things that have got to happen to cement a transfer. Buying club, selling club and the player along with his representatives. I thought he was excellent today and I thought he was the difference.”

Quiz: Have any of these 20 current or ex-Middlesbrough players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Matthew Hoppe Yes No

The Verdict:

You can see why Chris Wilder had an interest in Gyokeres over the summer and if he had been able to sign him, it would’ve been a brilliant bit of business.

Furthermore, it shows the ambition the boss had when looking at players to improve his attacking force for the season. However, whilst his side have brought in good players instead, you don’t feel as though there’s a signing that’s reflective of the same ambition in terms of proven goals at this level.

Coventry will be relieved they were able to keep their striker especially given they’ve had a tough start to the season and he proved to be the player to make a difference yesterday.

Whilst we don’t know at what stage transfer talks were halted over a potential move to Boro for Gyokeres, fans will no doubt feel disappointed that they didn’t come away from the deal better and now sit in the relegation zone worrying about what’s next.