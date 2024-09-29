Middlesbrough are hoping to welcome back Premier League football to the Riverside Stadium for the 2025/26 season, as Michael Carrick's side look to win promotion from the Championship.

That pursuit of Premier League football hasn't gotten off to the strongest of starts this season, however, with a mixed bag of results and performances leaving Middlesbrough just off the promotion pace through the early stages.

Carrick's brand of football has largely been one that the Riverside masses have enjoyed since his arrival at the football club in October 2022, but frustrations among Boro supporters have been growing as their side have struggled to break teams down with their slow, possession-based approach.

So, to secure a season-long seat at the Riverside to watch Middlesbrough's season unfold, how much would that cost? And is it good value for money when compared to season ticket prices in the Championship?

Football League World investigates...

Middlesbrough's season ticket prices

In February, Middlesbrough announced their season ticket prices for the 2024/25 season, as part of their 'early bird' scheme, and reaction to those prices didn't go down particularly well with the majority of supporters.

It wasn't difficult to see why either. The most expensive adult season tickets are situated in the West Stand Upper, - Middlesbrough's main stand - with the cost of watching Boro from that vantage point setting you back £735.

Boro's second most expensive adult season ticket section is found directly opposite, in the East Stand Upper, with a season ticket here costing £690.

To sit in either one of the lower sections of both the East and West stands came at a cost of £650, and from there, we arrive at Middlesbrough's cheapest adult season ticket price.

To sit anywhere in the North or South stand, the North West or South West corners, or in the Generation Red Family Zone (a section of the East Stand), that would cost a club-lowest price of £574.

How Boro's prices compare with the rest of the Championship

With Middlesbrough's cheapest season ticket price of £574 in mind, using figures from Birmingham World, let's take a look at the cheapest adult season ticket prices across the 23 other Championship clubs.

Coventry City's CBS Arena is the location of the cheapest adult season ticket price in the Championship this season, at £250. For just £2 extra, you could've bagged yourself a season ticket at Loftus Road instead, with QPR's cheapest price being £252.

Completing the top five clubs with the cheapest adult season ticket prices are Preston North End in third with £294, Cardiff City take fourth place with £309, whilst newboys Oxford United rounded off the top five with a cheapest price of £329.

Slightly more expensive than those five, but still cheaper than the majority of the Championship, you can find clubs such as Hull City (6th) at £342, Stoke City (7th) £344, and Burnley (8th) at £352.

In the mid-table spots are clubs such as Swansea City (9th) at £359, Bristol City (10th) £390, Derby County/West Brom (11/12th) both at £399, and Plymouth Argyle (13th) at £405.

Moving towards the most expensive-cheapest half of the division, we can find clubs like Blackburn Rovers (15th) at £429, Leeds United (16th) £434, Sunderland (17th) £440, Millwall (18th) £441 and Portsmouth (19th) £455.

Making up the most expensive places to watch a season of football in the Championship is Luton Town at £470, fellow Premier League dropouts Sheffield United £513, Norwich City £545.50, whilst Sheffield Wednesday are the runners-up at £560.

That means that Middlesbrough's £574 means Boro boast the unwanted title of having the most expensive-lowest price adult season ticket in the Championship this season.

Season ticket prices compared to Boro, per Birmingham World Club Cheapest season ticket Coventry City £250 Burnley £352 Sunderland £440 Middlesbrough £574

With prices as expensive as Middlesbrough's, it's fair to say that those loyal Boro supporters will expect to see their side pick up many wins at the Riverside this season.