Middlesbrough’s chances of signing Swansea City player imminently become clearer

Middlesbrough and Swansea City are far apart when it comes to the valuation of defender Jake Bidwell as Neil Warnock’s side search for a new left-back, according to Wales Online.

It has been reported that Middlesbrough have been eyeing up a potential move for Bidwell before the transfer window comes to a close.

A fee of around £2.5 million was suggested as the asking price from Swansea amid Boro’s emerging interest

That comes with Warnock’s side having been searching for a new left-back following Hayden Coulson’s switch to Ipswich Town.

However, it was believed that Swansea would need to first bring in a replacement for Bidwell before sanctioning his departure.

Sheffield United’s Max Lowe is thought to be on the Swans’ radar but there is rival interest from Reading and Barnsley.

While Football League World has learned the Blades have rejected a loan off from Nottingham Forest for the 24-year-old.

Quiz: Have Swansea City won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal? Won more Lost more

According to the latest update from Wales Online, Middlesbrough are way short of Swansea’s current valuation of Bidwell and that suggests a deal is looking difficult to sort at this stage.

That comes with the 28-year-old entering the final few months of his current deal with the Swans.

The verdict

From this update, it suggests that it is unlikely that Middlesbrough are going to be able to agree a deal with Swansea for Bidwell’s services before the transfer window comes to a close.

The 28-year-old is a player that should have a decent valuation on his head because he is an important part of Swansea’s plans for this season under Russell Martin.

Bidwell adds a lot of extra attacking creativity for Swansea down their left-hand side and has the flexibility of being able to operate comfortably as a left-back and a left-wing-back.

Swansea are right to hold out for a decent transfer fee from Middlesbrough because they would potentially be strengthening a rival for the top-six places.

However, given Bidwell’s contract is running down at Swansea you can understand why Middlesbrough perhaps feel they can sort out a cut-price move for the left-back.

It seems that there is going to have to be some movement from Middlesbrough in terms of upping what price they are prepared to pay if they want to get this deal done.

Warnock’s side though could well decide to move on to other cheaper alternatives. That would not be a bad thing for the Swans who would at least retain the 28-year-old’s services for this season.