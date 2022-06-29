Middlesbrough’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Chris Wilder will be aiming for automatic promotion with Middlesbrough this season.

It will be his first full campaign at the Riverside having taken over midway through 2021-22.

He led the side to a 7th place finish as the team narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

But expectations will be high going into the new term given how well he has done so far since replacing Neil Warnock in November of last year.

The 54-year old certainly has an experienced and exciting squad to work with, and his previous experience in the Championship indicates Boro could be a real threat for a promotion place next season.

For now, we’ve broken down how Wilder’s side would best break down into a 5-a-side team. Do you agree?

With Djed Spence still yet to depart amid transfer speculation, he currently fits well as a roaming player who can provide work in both attack and defence, making him an ideal player to have in the team.

Dael Fry is going to have to manage it all alone in defence behind Luke Daniels in goal, although it would be Zack Steffen if the Manchester City man does arrive this summer.

Marcus Tavernier is the side’s most capable midfielder and can control the tempo and provide the incisive passing needed to cut through both on the break and against a low block.

Duncan Watmore offers the firepower up front, and he can contribute some of his best work in the tight spaces that five-a-side matches can really highlight a skill for.