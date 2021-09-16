Middlesbrough’s Andraz Sporar reacts to social media message from James Lea Siliki following Nottingham Forest win

Middlesbrough forward Andraz Sporar has issued a response to James Lea Siliki’s message on his personal Instagram account celebrating Boro’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

It was a huge night for both Lea Siliki and Sporar with the two new signings both handed their first starts for Middlesbrough in the Championship at Nottingham Forest.

The decision by Neil Warnock to throw them both into the starting line-up at Nottingham Forest was fully vindicated by the performance that they produced to help Boro get back to winning ways.

Sporar delivered a standout moment for Middlesbrough and underlined the deadly finishing that he could bring to the side this season with his fierce strike to put them 1-0 up after 24 minutes.

While Siliki was able to show that he can bring some solidity to the midfield and also some quality in possession when he gets fully up to speed with life in the Championship.

Following the 2-0 win at Forest, Siliki took to his personal Instagram account to post an image of him celebrating with Sporar after the forward’s opening goal of the game.

Sporar responded to Siliki’s message on his personal Instagram account and urged him to keep up with his level of performance at Nottingham Forest in the coming weeks.

The verdict

It was a very good evening for Middlesbrough and perhaps the night where their season can finally get up and running after a difficult start had seen them win just once previously in their other games.

Sporar and Siliki are both going to be crucial additions to the squad and Warnock has already shown a lot of faith in them by throwing them almost straight into the starting line-up.

In many ways, Warnock had nothing to lose really with Boro having lacked quality in their 2-0 loss at Coventry City on Saturday and it was clear that he needed to do something to inject something extra into the side.

The way that Sporar latched onto the ball and fired home for the opening goal was highly impressive. That demonstrated that he could well be ready to become a crucial part of Middlesbrough’s starting line-up this term.

It is clear that he already is starting to build a strong relationship with Lea Siliki and the pair together on the field for Boro could well help them to challenge further up the league table.