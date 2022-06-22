Middlesbrough’s £8m valuation hike outlined as key reason for Nottingham Forest transfer snub

Middlesbrough increased Djed Spence’s asking price from £12m to £20m, forcing Nottingham Forest to look elsewhere for a solution at right-back during this summer.

Spence was seriously impressive on loan with Forest last season, scoring twice and registering four assists, playing a starring role at right wing-back for Steve Cooper as the Reds sealed promotion back to the Premier League after a 23 year absence.

Naturally, there was an ambition to take Spence to the City Ground permanently from Boro this summer, yet the Teessiders appear to have priced Forest out of a move.

According to a report from The Athletic, Forest have been put off by Boro setting Spence’s price at £20m, with the Reds seeing that as too high for the 21-year-old.

It’s claimed that, initially, Boro had valued Spence at a much more affordable £12m.

Spence was deemed surplus to requirements at Boro prior to his move to Forest.

However, the England youth international emerged as one of the Championship’s most exciting individuals under Cooper, helping Forest from the bottom of the table to fourth during the regular season.

Forest then beat Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town in the play-offs to secure their route back into the Premier League, with Spence a key player throughout those three fixtures.

The Verdict

When you consider Forest have only just won promotion, their summer budget will be big, but hardly massive.

Taking £20m out of that for Spence – even after his impressive loan – could be a huge mistake, particularly with other areas of Cooper’s squad to pad out.

Boro are targeting the top-six with their valuation of Spence, knowing that a Tottenham are much more likely to pay what’s been asked.

