Highlights Middlesbrough, though small, has produced some famous figures including comedians Roy Chubby Brown and Bob Mortimer.

Ali Brownlee, known as the 'Voice of the Boro', was a beloved Middlesbrough commentator and author of books on the club.

Steve Gibson, the current owner of Middlesbrough FC, has had a significant impact on the club's success and oversaw the construction of the Riverside stadium.

Middlesbrough as a place is quite miniscule in comparison to the majority of England - but there have been some huge names hail from the riverside town.

Boasting just 143,000 inhabitants, Middlesbrough is one of the smallest ever places to host a Premier League football team - only beaten by Burnley and Barnsley in top-flight history.

But despite that, there is a lot of character in the town - and Football League World takes you through eight of their most famous fans.

Roy Chubby Brown

Brown was born just three miles outside of Middlesbrough and has become famous for his comedy - which is often sarcastic and on the topic of political correctness.

A household name across Britain, the goggle-wearing actor is a lifelong fan of Boro.

Bob Mortimer

Comedian Mortimer is a lot less heavy-hitting than Brown; and another TV star born in Middlesbrough, he’s a fan of Michael Carrick’s side.

Mortimer even had trials for Middlesbrough earlier in his life, though he abandoned his dreams as a result of early-onset arthritis.

Known for his sets on Would I Lie To You and more, he’s another household name that is well-known up and down the UK.

Ali Brownlee

Known fondly as the 'Voice of the Boro', Brownlee was BBC Radio Teesside's Middlesbrough commentator for over 1,000 matches.

Born near to the former ground Ayresome Park, he went to school with Mortimer and even wrote books about Boro, called 'The Road to Eindhoven' after their run to the UEFA Cup final in 2006 and 'The Class of '86'.

Sadly, Brownlee passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer just four months prior.

Steve Gibson

Onto someone with much more of an influence at the club - and where best than current owner Steve Gibson.

Born in Middlesbrough, the 65-year-old watched games as a youngster with Chris Kamara, and joined the club as a director aged just 26. He helped the club from going insolvent in 1986, before succeeding as owner in 1994 - taking control of 90 per cent of the club.

He oversaw the Riverside being built for £54million, whilst also introducing huge names such as Juninho, Fabrizio Ravenelli and more - whilst he oversaw three cup finals and, of course, the UEFA Cup run in 2006, whilst also overseeing the first trophy in 128 years in the League Cup win of 2004.

Jeff Winter

An odd spectacle in a former referee being a fan of Middlesbrough, Premier League legend Winter was born in the town.

Being a top-flight official in 1995, he refereed at the top level until 2004 when he turned 49 - including an FA Cup final in 2004 between Manchester United and Millwall before retiring.

James Arthur

Arthur won the X Factor in 2021, with his cover of ‘Impossible’ hitting number one in the UK Singles chart. He’s sold over 2.5 copies worldwide, which has made it the most successful single in X Factor history.

Born in Middlesbrough, he moved to Bahrain for four years at the age of nine before returning - and then his X Factor win at the age of 24 saw him hit national fame.

Chris Rea

Artist Rea shot to prominence with a plethora of songs, with his most famous being the festive hit 'Driving Home for Christmas'.

He began his career at the age of 2022, and two solo albums - ‘The Road to Hell’ and ‘Auberge’ - both topped the UK Albums chart.

But on a personal level, most of Rea’s albums were inspired by Middlesbrough itself with one of his songs ‘Steel River’, and Rea even went as far as saying that it is ‘hard to accept Ayresome Park no longer exists’.

Glen Durrant

Darts legend ‘Duzza’ began his career in 1985, and he won the 2020 Premier League after beating Nathan Aspinall in the final alongside three World Darts Championships and a BDO World Trophy.

Born in Middlesbrough in 1970, Durrant is a born-and-bred Middlesbrough fan.