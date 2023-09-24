Highlights Middlesbrough has had both success and struggles in English football, including winning the League Cup in 2004 and being runners-up in the UEFA Cup.

Michael Carrick has had a successful managerial record with Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season, establishing himself as a potential club legend.

The article lists the worst managers in Middlesbrough's history based on win percentage, including Herbert Bamlett, Alex Mackie, Willie Madren, Jonathan Woodgate, Bobby Murdoch, and Steve Agnew.

Middlesbrough have enjoyed the highest heights of English football with prolonged periods in the Premier League.

As well as that, they lifted the League Cup in 2004 and were runners-up in the UEFA Cup two years later.

More recently though they have been plying their trade in the Championship with Michael Carrick as their current boss.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Carrick boasted a superb record and turned himself into a Boro legend in waiting very quickly.

On the flip side, there have been a number of managers to flatter to deceive and so here at FootballLeagueWorld, we have listed the worst six managers according to their win percentage (with at least 10 games managed).

6 Herbert Bamlett (27.27%)

For the first manager on this list, we have to go back 100 years to Herbert Bamlett, who was in charge between 1923 and 1927.

Bamlett managed the most games on this list with 110 and only 30 of them ended in victory, working out at a win percentage of 27.27%.

Meanwhile, with him at the helm, Middlesbrough drew 27 games and lost a whopping 53, meaning nearly half of his fixtures ended in defeat.

5 Alex Mackie (25.00%)

This list might point towards Middlesbrough’s darkest days coinciding with their early days as Alex Mackie is next up and he was in charge before Bamlett was.

Scotsman Mackie managed Boro from June 1905 to May 1906 and he won one in four games on average.

Prior to his time at Ayresome Park, he was Sunderland boss, and he then ran a hotel after he parted ways with the club and stepped away from football management.

4 Willie Madren (22.08%)

Coming a lot closer to present day with Willie Madren who was at the helm of Middlesbrough in the 1980s.

He took over in the summer of 1984 and was let go in the February of 1986.

Boro were the only team that Madren played for in his career, appearing nearly 300 times for them so it was quite a full circle moment when he took charge.

He won just 17 of his 77 outings in charge meaning he has the fourth-worst win percentage in the history of the club.

3 Jonathan Woodgate (21.95%)

Breaking into the top three now and Jonathan Woodgate has done a lot of good for Middlesbrough but not so much as a manager.

As well as playing for the likes of Real Madrid and Leeds United, he had two permanent stints at the Riverside as well as a loan spell and coming through the academy on Teesside.

Woodgate was in charge for the majority of the 2019/20 season with Boro finishing down in 17th.

From 41 games, his record was seven wins, 16 draws and 16 defeats.

2 Bobby Murdoch (16.67%)

Returning to the 80s for manager number two with Bobby Murdoch having preceded Madren’s tenure.

He is the second Scotsman to feature on this list and his 16.67%-win rate doesn’t read well at all.

Murdoch took charge of 54 games and managed the same amount of wins as Woodgate with a lowly nine.

1 Steve Agnew (9.1%)

Steve Agnew will feel hard done by to make this list given that both of his stints as Middlesbrough manager were brief, but one just about qualifies for this list.

He managed two games in October of 2010 as interim boss and they both ended defeat but of course that doesn’t count towards this.

Years later in 2017, he was the manager for 11 fixtures between March and June and only one of those ended in victory.

Alongside this solo win, Agnew, who never actually played for Boro but was a true custodian of the club, drew three and lost seven games before Garry Monk took over for a brief stint of his own.