If you're a supporter of Middlesbrough Football Club then right now is probably the most exciting time in recent years to be watching on.

The Teessiders' turnaround following Michael Carrick's appointment in late October to replace Chris Wilder as head coach has been nothing short of a stroke of genius by owner Steve Gibson and as the final international break of the season comes to a close, they sit just three points off the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

That will be keeping their famous supporters very happy indeed, but which known celebrities are thought to be fans of Boro? Let's take a look at six of their most famous fans...

James Arthur

Middlesbrough born-and-bred, Arthur came from nowhere to win the 2012 series of former ITV show The X Factor and immediately thrust himself into super-stardom.

He was even visited by the Boro squad at the time as he was on the verge of winning the competition and continues to support his hometown club, and with all four of his albums reaching at least number three in the UK charts and two number one singles to boot, Arthur really is a superstar.

Bob Mortimer

Another famous face to be born in the town, Mortimer has been a Boro supporter for all of his life.

He's best known for his comedic partnership with Vic Reeves, presenting shows such as Shooting Stars and he continues to appear on television shows to this day.

Chris Rea

A chart-topping singer with two number one albums, Rea is another one of Middlesbrough's famous sons and even re-recorded his 'Let's Dance' song in 1997 for the football club.

He is best known for his 'Driving Home For Christmas' tune which despite only reaching 10th in the UK charts is known around the world.

Mark Benton

Born in nearby Guisborough, Benton has started in British shows such as Early Doors, Northern Lights and Waterloo Road during his acting career.

The 57-year-old was also a contestant in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, in which he finished seventh with dance partner Iveta Lukošiūtė.

Chris Kamara

Another famous son of Teesside, Kamara was born and grew up in Boro and is known to be close friends with the club's owner Steve Gibson having grown up with the businessman in their youth.

Both would attend matches together but despite becoming a good footballer, he would never go on to play for his hometown and boyhood club, although he still supports them to this very day.

Glen Durrant

Perhaps the most vocal on this list about his love for the Boro, Durrant is a darts champion having lifted the BDO World Championship three times in a row between 2017 and 2019.

He eventually moved over to the PDC and in 2020 he became the Premier League Darts champion in just his second year on the tour, although he is no longer a professional having lost his tour card recently after a decline in performances.