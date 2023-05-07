Middlesbrough have a chance to earn their place back in the Premier League this season.

Michael Carrick has led the team into the play-off places going into the final game of the campaign.

Boro have secured fourth in the table ahead of their clash with Coventry City on Monday.

Ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer at the Riverside, we take a look back at the club’s five most expensive signings…

Middlesbrough's top 5 most expensive signings

Martin Braithwaite

Braithwaite was signed in the summer of 2017 following promotion to the Premier League for a reported fee of £9 million.

The striker didn’t enjoy a successful period with Boro and ultimately left after two disappointing seasons in 2019.

The Dane went on to sign for Leganes before earning a shock move to Barcelona in 2020.

Braithwaite currently plays for their great rivals Espanyol, who are currently 19th in La Liga.

Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes signed from Blackburn Rovers in 2016 for a reported fee of £9 million, spending just one year at the club.

The striker helped the club to secure Premier League promotion but quickly fell down the pecking order under Aitor Karanka, which led to a swift departure for Sheffield Wednesday.

Rhodes currently plays for Huddersfield Town, who have just secured their safety in the Championship for another season with a positive run of results under Neil Warnock.

Marten de Roon

The Dutch midfielder was another big name signing made in the aftermath of Premier League promotion in 2017, arriving for a reported fee of £12 million.

De Roon spent just one season at the Riverside before returning back to Italy following relegation to the Championship.

The 32-year-old re-signed with Atalanta, where he continues to ply his trade under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Afonso Alves

Boro spent a reported £12 million to sign Alves in 2008, which made him the club’s most expensive signing ever at the time.

The Brazilian was signed with a lot of expectation, but relegation to the Championship capped off an ultimately disappointing stint at the Riverside.

Alves left the club in 2009, signing for Al Sadd in Saudi Arabia.

Alves retired from football in 2013 and has remained out of the public eye in the decade since.

Britt Assombalonga

Middlesbrough reportedly spent £14 million to secure the signing of Assombalonga in the summer of 2017.

Six years later, he remains the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The striker spent four years at the Riverside, making over 150 appearances and scoring nearly 50 goals.

Assombalonga has since moved on and currently plays for Championship rivals Watford.