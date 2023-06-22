Middlesbrough are playing Championship football again next season after narrowly falling short with a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

Boro will be looking to go one better under Michael Carrick in 2023/24, with promotion the goal yet again for his side.

Boro ended the season on 75 points, with multiple players having benefited due to the switch from Chris Wilder to Carrick - with his more possession-heavy and attack-minded philosophy.

He took charge after 16 games in the Championship last season, with Middlesbrough sat in 21st on 17 points, having sacked Wilder.

They will remain in the Championship for their sixth consecutive campaign at second tier level in 2023/24, with Michael Carrick being given his first full season in charge as a first-team manager.

His record so far at the Riverside reads 33 matches, with 18 wins, 10 defeats, and five draws.

The first games of the new season begin on August 4th, and Boro will still have plenty of work to do behind the scenes before then, as preparations continue.

Despite that, excitement is building ahead of the opening weekend. The division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for top-flight football by the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the second tier - three clubs with plenty of talented players at their disposal.

Boro will have to gear up for that, with all three sides among the bookies favourites for promotion, alongside Carrick's team. The division also added Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday to it from League One, too.

Who is Middlesbrough's first game of the season?

Boro face Millwall on August 5th at the Riverside Stadium to kick-start their latest second tier campaign.

They will then face Coventry City (A), Huddersfield Town (H), and West Bromwich Albion (A) to round out their first month.

What fixture do Middlesbrough have on Boxing Day?

As ever, the Christmas period is expected to be a busy and fiercely competitive one.

Middlesbrough will play Rotherham United (A) on Boxing Day, whilst also facing West Brom again on December 23rd during the relentless Christmas period, too.

Who is Middlesbrough's last match of the season against?

Boro will hope that promotion is on the cards during their run-in, with the Carrick's side facing Watford at the Riverside in their final game.

Prior to that, Middlesbrough will play Ipswich Town (A), Leeds (H), and Cardiff City (A) to complete their final four games.

Anything else? What are Boro's other stand out fixtures?

Southampton host Boro on March 29th, but will come to the Riverside on September 23rd.

Another side expected to be competitive is Leicester City, they first come to town on November 11th, and will host Boro on February 17th.

Sunderland is Middlesbrough's most local game, with their North Eastern rivals first playing them at the Stadium of Light on October 7th, and in the reverse fixture is to be played on February 3rd.