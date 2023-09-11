Highlights Middlesbrough's poor start under Michael Carrick is a concern, as they sit at the bottom of the Championship with only one point from five games.

Middlesbrough have made a very poor start under Michael Carrick in his first full season with the club in the Championship.

They sit bottom of the league with just one solitary point from the opening five games of the season.

The fact they don't have Chuba Akpom at their disposal anymore is a blow for them, and they will be hoping someone such as Marcus Forss or new-boy Emmanuel Latte Lath can replace his output from last season.

Others including Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey have also moved on this summer, returning to their parent clubs from loan deals, leaving the likes of Matt Crooks and Sammy Silvera with greater responsibility to score the goals this season.

Their future is uncertain, but we're looking back through time in this piece, with Football League World's Middlesbrough fan pundit Phil Spencerpicking who he thinks have been the club's 12 best ever strikers, ranked from 12 to one.

Do you agree with these picks? Would you replace any of the players in this list?

12 Steve Bloomer

Bloomer was top-scorer at Middlesbrough in both the 1906–07 and 1907–08 seasons. He also scored four goals in a game against Woolwich Arsenal in that time.

The England international scored 60 goals in 130 games for the club, but unfortunately passed away in 1938 at the age of 64. That wasn't before he became the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the top-flight of English football, most of which came for Derby County.

After retiring as a footballer he became a coach and worked with clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

11 Alan Peacock

Peacock retired through injury in 1968 aged 30. He had won six England caps scoring three goals from 1962-1965. He primarily played for Boro but also Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle, too.

He worked as a match day host for Middlesbrough and also founded the Middlesbrough Former Players Association in 2005. Peacock is the club's seventh-highest scorer of all time, with 141 goals in 238 games.

Now aged 85, Peacock had worn the number-nine shirt, and recently sold his newsagents shop in Ormesby, Middlesbrough, having owned it for around forty years.

10 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink is one of the best strikers of his generation, one of the highest Premier League goalscorers of all time and one of the best strikers Middlesbrough have ever had, too.

In his time at the Boro he scored 34 goals in 88 games, including the first ever goal in Europe for the club. The Dutchman was lethal with a dead ball and a poacher inside the box.

There was no doubt about his commitment or his excellent finishing ability, which was true wherever he went. His goal scoring record for the likes of Chelsea and Leeds was exemplary as well.

9 Alen Boksic

Boksic arrived towards the end of an illustrious career in the peak of which he was considered one of Europe's elite strikers and many could scarcely believe that he ended up at Boro.

However, he struggled with injuries during his time at the club, but when he was fit his caliber did show through, after scoring twice on his debut, he then went on to get another ten goals that campaign, where he was voted player of the season.

In his later years at the club, his injury problems got worse and he eventually retired three years, after joining the club, scoring 22 league goals in a little over 60 games, but more than proving his class in that time.

8 Fabrizio Ravanelli

Ravanelli was somewhat of a controversial figure during his brief spell on Riverside, but love him or hate him, he was one of the most natural goalscorers to ever have played for Boro.

He publicly fell out with teammates when he criticised the club in the press, and was a figure that was said to have divided the dressing room. However, in his solitary season on Teesside, he scored an astonishing 31 goals in all competitions.

His efforts without the ball were frequently questioned, but he was a real fox in the box, and once he had the ball in that areas, more often than not he would find the back of the net.

7 Mark Viduka

His time at the Riverside was blighted by injuries, but when fit he could dominate a game with a presence few players in his position posses. He was tall and strong, but also had excellent footwork in protecting the ball.

His finishing ability was also top drawer and he often created chances out of nothing. He was voted Man of the Match several times in Middlesbrough's fantastic run tp the UEFA cup final, and scored 42 goals in 101 appearances.

The Aussie formed a lethal partnership with Hasselbaink during his time on Teesside. He left the club as one of the best all-round strikers they had ever had, which he had also shown at Leeds and Celtic, too.

6 Micky Fenton

Fenton is the club's fifth-highest scorer of all time, with 162 goals in 269 games. He was an England international footballer for Middlesbrough either side of World War II

His retirement came at the end of the 1949–50 season, at which point he joined the back-room staff for Boro. He remained on the staff until 1966.

Fenton passed away in 2003, aged 89 and has a corporate lounge named after him at the Riverside Stadium.

5 Bernie Slaven

Into the top five, Slaven is just behind Fenton in the all-time top scorer rankings, having scored 146 goals in 381 games.

The Irishman played for Boro for eight years in the 80s and 90s, but also turned out for the likes of Port Vale and Darlington in English football, as well as a host of Scottish sides, too.

The 62-year-old went into radio after retiring as a player, presenting shows and providing commentary on Middlesbrough matches with Ali Brownlee.

4 George Elliott

The club's second-highest ever scorer with 213 goals, Elliott was a prolific marksman for Boro between 1909 and 1925.

Elliott spent all of his Boro career in the top-flight until relegation in his penultimate season meant his final season was spent in the second tier.

He died in 1948 at the age of just 59 but spent his whole career on Teesside with Middlesbrough.

3 John Hickton

Hickton is, unsurprisingly, another player in Middlesbrough's highest ever scorer rankings, sitting in fourth with 192 goals from 499 appearances.

Hickton was a goal scoring legend at Middlesbrough where he scored for over 10 years at the club, with his appearance record also placing him in third in the all-time rankings.

Middlesbrough manager Stan Anderson took Hickton to Teesside in 1966 after his performances impressed at Sheffield Wednesday. Now aged 78, he has long since been retired.

2 Brian Clough

Clough had a short career, albeit a highly successful one. Best known for his role as a manager, the Middlesbrough-born striker had a fantastic six-year stint with his hometown club.

Clough scored an outstanding 204 goals in 222 games, placing him third in the all-time top scorer list, before switching to Sunderland. Clough then tore the medial and cruciate ligaments in his knee, an injury which in that era usually ended a player's career. He returned two years later, but could manage only three games and then retired from playing at the age of 29.

He went on to become one of English football's greatest ever managers, most famously with Nottingham Forest, and most infamously with Leeds. His son, Nigel, is also a manager, managing Mansfield Town in League Two. Clough died of stomach cancer on 20 September 2004 at the age of 69.

1 George Camsell

Camsell was Middlesbrough's top scorer in each of his first ten full seasons, and he bagged at least 30 in each of the first five as well as the tenth.

He is widely regarded as one of Middlesbrough's greatest ever players, let alone strikers. His entire career in English football's top-flight came with Boro, where he scored 233 goals in 337 games. That places him 13th in the all-time top scorer charts.

Unsurprisingly, he is Middlesbrough's top scorer of all-time by some distance, with a whopping 345 goals in 453 appearances for Middlesbrough. He also scored 18 goals in nine games for England, too. The Middlesbrough club record of 59 League goals in 37 games and 63 goals in all competitions in one season is also held by Camsell.

Camsell retired in 1963 and died in 1966, aged 63, shortly before that year's World Cup. A suite at the Riverside Stadium is named after him and a statue of Camsell was eventually erected outside the stadium, which was unveiled to the public on 2 September 2022. It is in front of the West Stand entrance.