Middlesbrough wrap up fresh agreement with Warnock mainstay

Middlesbrough have extended the contract of Marvin Johnson, as Neil Warnock’s plans for the new season continue to take shape.

Johnson has been with Boro since the summer of 2017, but his contract was running down on Teesside and he could have left the club as a free agent ahead of 2020/21.

However, a club announcement has confirmed that Johnson will be sticking around for the 2020/21 season, after establishing himself as a regular following Warnock’s appointment with eight games of the season remaining.

The 29-year-old, of course, played a part in helping Boro survive relegation in the Championship and Warnock is now looking ahead to his first full season in-charge at the Riverside.

And, it is clear that the experienced Boro boss is delighted to have Johnson sticking around for the new season.

“I’m delighted Marvin has signed a new contract,” said Warnock, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Since I came here he has improved on a weekly basis and I’m delighted to keep him here.

“He was excellent for us during the end of last season, I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen, and I think I can improve him even more during my time here.”

Johnson’s primary position is on the wing, but he’s featured at left-back on occasion for Boro in the past season.

The Verdict

Johnson proved his worth to Boro during the run-in and Warnock clearly took a shine to the 29-year-old.

He’s a steady Championship player and will be of value to Boro during the coming season.

Warnock has an ability to get the best out of players like this and with the right arm around his shoulder, Johnson could have a big impact in 2020/21.

