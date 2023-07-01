Middlesbrough will be looking to significantly strengthen this summer as they aim to be a contender at the top of the Championship next season.

Michael Carrick’s arrival as manager saw an upturn in performances and results for the rest of the campaign.

However, their season ended in a disappointing defeat in the play-offs, something that Carrick will want to avoid in the 2023/24 season.

Therefore, work will have begun in terms of strengthening the team, with one name emerging in the last few days being Manchester City’s James Trafford.

What is James Trafford’s current situation?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, Middlesbrough are the latest team to show an interest in signing the Man City goalie.

Newly promoted sides Burnley and Sheffield United have also been mentioned as possible destinations in recent weeks.

Trafford is currently playing in the Euro U21 Championships after an impressive campaign on loan at League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Trafford kept 22 clean sheets in the League last season, playing a crucial role in the Trotters winning the Papa John’s Trophy and reaching the League One play-off semi-finals.

Boro are searching for a new number one after Zack Steffen’s loan deal at the Riverside Stadium ended and he returned to his parent club, Man City.

It now seems Boro want another agreement with City, but for another of their goalkeepers.

Why is Middlesbrough the perfect destination for James Trafford?

As mentioned, Trafford had an excellent campaign in League One last season, and many would expect his next move to see him go up a level.

There is no denying the goalkeeper has a very bright future ahead of him, and if he doesn’t make it for Man City, he will no doubt be playing in the Premier League for another team.

However, it could be argued that it may be a little too soon for Trafford to be playing as a number one in the top flight, which is why it makes sense for him to join Middlesbrough this summer.

The 20-year-old has impressed in England’s third division in the last few seasons, but it is a big jump to go from that to the Premier League.

So, while the Premier League is a great opportunity, a season at Boro may help his development in the long term.

He would join a club where he would no doubt play all the time, as did Steffen, and it would be for a team that likes to have the ball at their feet and be confident on the ball.

Trafford showed last season that he is a confident goalkeeper, and how Carrick wants his Middlesbrough team to play would mean having someone like Trafford would help the defence and the player himself.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson showed that it may be wise to have another spell in the Championship, as he excelled in League One, then the Championship, and now in the Premier League.

If Middlesbrough could possibly get a deal that sees them buy the 20-year-old on a permanent basis if they were to get promoted, it would suit everyone involved, as he plays Championship football for a season, improves, and then gets his Premier League dream.