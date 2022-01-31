Middlesbrough working on transfer deal for Newcastle United man

Middlesbrough are said to be working on a deadline deal to sign Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The Magpies are said to be open to letting the 32-year-old Irishman leave today as they look set to complete the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chris Wilder has made signing a left sided centre back one of his top priorities this month and is now said to have sanctioned a move for Clark as Boro seek to beat the deadline.

Clark has been a regualr for Newcastle this season but has been regularly criticised for his performances by sections of the club’s support.

The defender is set to fall down the pecking order if he remains at St. James’ Park and for that reason he could well be keen on a move to the Riverside Stadium.

His current contract with Newcastle is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

This could be the defender that Wilder has been looking for all month and it appears that a deal could now come to fruition in the dying hours of the window.

Clark is seemingly set to be a victim of Newcastle’s proposed squad overhaul and could well be keen on a fresh start in another corner of the North East.

A move to Middlesbrough would guarantee him a regualr starting spot and he would be playing under a manager that can get the best out of him at this late stage of his career.

It seems like it is a match made in heaven but it should all come down to whether Newcastle can complete their move for Dan Burn or not, with a fee being said to have been agreed with Brighton, thus meaning Clark could be free to leave.