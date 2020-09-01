Middlesbrough holding firm in battle to keep 22-year-old at club

Middlesbrough will be holding onto Marcus Browne this summer transfer window and will not let him leave on loan this market, according to the Northern Echo.

The winger spent time out on loan at Oxford United last season and did well as he helped them into the League One play-off final.

Ultimately, the U’s lost that game against Wycombe Wanderers and Karl Robinson is now looking at ways he can improve his side once more in the current transfer window.

He has had his attempts to get Browne back on loan for another season thwarted so far, though, and it seems unlikely that he is going to be successful according to the report.

It claims that Neil Warnock plans on using the player a fair amount this coming season for the men from Teesside and, therefore, does not want to see him leave.

The Verdict

Warnock will have a good idea of who he feels he can use next season and it must be promising for Browne to hear that he could well be in the thoughts of his manager.

Warnock knows exactly what is needed to challenge at the right end in the Championship and if he thinks Browne is good enough to be a part of things then it makes sense to keep him.