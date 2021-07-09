Middlesbrough will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Middlesbrough’s seasons gets underway in just a months’ time and that means that there’s plenty of work still to do.

The Teessiders have already completed signings for four players including Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Lee Peltier and Uche Ikpeazu, while the club have already offloaded a number of high-profile players including Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson and George Saville.

But despite this early business it seems that Neil Warnock will be looking to complete several more deals in the next month, including both incomings and outgoings.

So what dealing could we see take place at the Riverside Stadium in the coming weeks?

Here we take a look at three transfer situations that Middlesbrough will be looking to complete ahead of the big kick-off.

The higher or lower Middlesbrough transfer fee quiz - can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 Marvin Emnes cost £3.6m when he joined Middlesbrough, was Didier Digard's fee higher or lower? Higher Lower

Signing at least one new striker

Middlesbrough’s number one priority this summer, without a doubt.

After losing Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher it was clear that the Teessiders needed at least three new strikers and so that means that efforts need to be stepped up.

Uche Ikpeazu has already joined but it seems that Warnock could be targeting around two more in the coming weeks.

The Lewis Wing situation

A player who really looks like he could be heading for the exit door.

Neil Warnock clearly didn’t rate Lewis Wing last term with his appearances limited in the first half of the season, before being sent out on loan to Rotherham United in the January window.

Given that Middlesbrough are targeting new players in that position it seems that his exit is a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.

Djed Spece uncertainty

The wing-back is someone who has a real question mark hanging over him.

Spence has found life difficult under Neil Warnock after several crucial mistakes seemingly dampened the manager’s faith in his defensive abilities.

The 20-year-old has certainly fallen down the pecking order and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the player moved on in the next month, whether on a permanent deal or on loan.