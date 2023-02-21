“Middlesbrough will secure automatic promotion” – Sheffield United facing huge top-two threat: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough closed the gap to second-placed Sheffield United over the weekend, beating QPR 3-1 to secure a fifth straight win.

The Blades’ 3-2 defeat against Millwall, combined with a loss to Boro at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night, means it is back-to-back defeats for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Michael Carrick now has his sights firmly set on the automatic promotion picture, with Boro four points adrift of The Blades, who still have a game in-hand.

Our writers discuss which way the race for second looks like falling here:

Ben Wignall

Such is the unpredictable nature of the Championship, it’s almost impossible to call which way this will go.

When Boro defeated United at Bramall Lane last week, I immediately said that the Teessiders are going to overturn the deficit – despite playing a game more than the Blades – and Saturday’s results only strengthened my view.

However, having looked at the fixtures in-depth, both have equally as tough games – although it can be argued that no Championship fixture is ever easy on paper.

United have got to go away to Blackburn, Sunderland, Norwich and Burnley in the next few weeks, whilst Boro have to travel to West Brom and Luton whilst also welcoming the table-topping Clarets to the Riverside.

I think it will go down to the very wire, but Carrick’s side will pip Paul Heckingbottom and co on the final day of the season.

Billy Mulley

Middlesbrough have every right to be ambitious and possess the confidence that they can secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Since Michael Carrick has arrived, no one has picked up more points than Boro and no one has scored more goals than the Teesside club.

In unbelievable form and playing some excellent football, Carrick’s side have the momentum as things stand and you would back them to continue knocking on the door.

All parts are moving in the right direction whilst there is excellent levels of competition within the squad, meaning that I expect them to continue thriving even if injuries are picked up.

The pressure is piling on Sheffield United and looking at their next few fixtures, they could be in for even more difficulties.

Pushed for an answer, I think Middlesbrough will secure automatic promotion but a response from the Blades over the next couple of weeks would change my mind.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Alfie Burns

There’s got to be huge admiration for Middlesbrough and the job Michael Carrick is doing. The turnaround since he took charge at the Riverside Stadium is nothing short of remarkable and the fact we are even having this debate deserves enormous credit.

However, Sheffield United’s mini slump is being overplayed at the moment and, looking how the table lies, you’ve still got to back Paul Heckingbottom to get them over the line.

Sheffield United have lost to a very good Middlesbrough side, whilst they’ve also slipped up at Millwall. The Den is a tough place to go and it’s not like Millwall are a mid-table struggler – they are challenging for the top-six themselves.

It’s obviously concerning for the Blades that they’ve dropped points and the gap is closing, but they’ve shown themselves to be a really consistent outfit already this season and they’ll rediscover that in the weeks to come.

If they don’t Boro are ready to pounce and a few people will be left with egg on their face, myself included. Right now, though, I’m confident in backing the Blades to get themselves over the line.