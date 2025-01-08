Julen Lopetegui is set for the sack at West Ham United, following a dismal run of results, where the Hammers are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Irons fans won't be the only ones keeping an eye on the unfolding situation at the London Stadium. Middlesbrough supporters will surely be looking nervously at the London club, following the constant links to Boro manager Michael Carrick.

News emerged that a deal between Graham Potter and the Hammers had hit a bump in the road, as the club and the prospective new manager couldn't agree on the length of a new contract. This saw The Times reveal that the Boro manager had been pushed internally to succeed Lopetegui at West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui - West Ham United league managerial record (Transfermarkt) Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals for Goals against Points 20 6 5 9 24 39 23 *Accurate as of 08 January 2025

However, the latest reports suggest that the ex-Chelsea boss held positive talks with the West Ham hierarchy on Tuesday evening. Boro supporters will be praying that these reports are true and the stumbling block has been navigated successfully, bringing to an end this merry-go-round of rumours.

Potter expected to succeed Lopetegui for the West Ham job

There has been plenty of speculation in recent months as to where Potter might make his return to management, following a dismal stint at Chelsea. The man who made a name for himself in Sweden with Ostersund was often linked with the vacant England job before the Three Lions appointed Potter's Chelsea predecessor, Thomas Tuchel.

It looks like the 49-year-old is likely to return to the dugout for the first time in almost two years, as West Ham are reportedly closing in on appointing him. Positive talks have taken place, according to Sky Sports, after news broke that negotiations had stalled earlier in the day.

The deal for the ex-Brighton manager has reportedly been in the pipeline for quite some time, as Lopetegui found himself on the verge of the sack in early December. It was suggested that his future hinged on beating his former side, Wolves, with the sack waiting should he fail to do so. The Irons managed to sneak a 2-1 victory, ultimately saving the Spaniard's short-term job.

The Englishman looks set to finally take charge at the London Stadium, ending months of uncertainty about who would succeed the under-pressure Lopetegui. This news will be music to the ears of Middlesbrough supporters.

Boro relief will be massive should West Ham appoint Potter

There have been constant rumblings in the background of the former midfielder returning to the club where he made well over 100 career appearances. The 43-year-old was thought to be favoured by the Hammers hierarchy.

All these rumours would have been playing on the minds of the Middlesbrough faithful, as the pressure on Lopetegui never seemed to ease. With the news that Potter is on the verge of being appointed the next West Ham manager, this news will certainly ease the minds of the Teesside club's fans.

It's no surprise that Carrick has been linked with a Premier League move, as he's established himself as one of the most exciting up-and-coming English managers. In a month when Boro could lose star man, Ben Doak, it would be a seriously big blow to their play-off aspirations, should they also lose their manager.

With that being said, all associated with the Championship outfit will have one eye on the news coming out of London, which would finally put months of uncertainty and doubt to bed.