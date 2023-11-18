Highlights Middlesbrough's recent form has improved significantly after a slow start to the season, winning seven of their last nine league games.

They are now just two points away from the top six in the Championship standings.

Middlesbrough's next game against Bristol City may provide an opportunity for them, but they should be wary of Nahki Wells, who has a strong scoring record against them.

After a slow start to the season, Middlesbrough are now starting to once again show the form many will have expected from them in the Championship.

Having made it to the Championship play-offs last season, only to miss out on promotion after defeat to Coventry City in the semi-finals, many will have expected Michael Carrick's side to make a fresh push for promotion to the Premier League in the current campaign.

However, after five defeats and no wins in their opening seven Championship games of the campaign, 'Boro initially looked as though they were some way from doing that, as they sat bottom of the table.

Now though, that has all changed. Since then, Middlesbrough have won seven of their last nine league outings, a run that includes victories over recently relegated Southampton and Leicester City - both of whom are both now chasing promotion.

That run has seen Carrick's side climb to tenth in the second-tier standings, just two points adrift of a top six.

As a result, 'Boro will now no doubt once again be dreaming of a return to the Premier League, and they may feel they have a chance to further that cause, when they return for their first game back after the international break.

What's next for Middlesbrough?

Following the break, Middlesbrough will return to action on Saturday 25th November, when they make the long trip to the South West to Ashton Gate, to face Bristol City.

Despite the fact that the Robins themselves sit 11th in the current table, just two points behind 'Boro, Carrick's side may still see this as something of an opportunity.

Current Championship standings Position Team Played Points 10th Middlesbrough 16 24 11th Bristol City 16 22 As of 16th November 2023

The hosts are set to go into that game having won one of their last four outings, with that victory coming against the side bottom of the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday, who spent much of that match with ten men, after the sending off of captain Barry Bannan in the 32nd minute.

Beyond that, this is also set to be a first home game in charge of Bristol City for the recently appointed Liam Manning, who may be feeling some pressure, after his debut match in the Robins' dugout ended in a goalless draw at struggling QPR in the final game before the break.

But while all that may suggest there is a chance here for Middlesbrough to take, there is one Bristol City player who those connected with 'Boro, will surely be desperate to not see on the Ashton Gate pitch in that match.

Which Bristol City player could Middlesbrough fear next Saturday?

One player who Bristol City have been forced to do without in recent weeks, is centre forward Nahki Wells.

The Bermuda international has missed each of the Robins' last five games due to an ankle injury.

However, the striker is now working towards a return to fitness, and 'Boro will hope his return does not come in time for that clash in the first game after the international break.

Throughout his career, Wells has been no stranger to Middlesbrough, having played against the Teeside club on 14 occasions to date.

During those games, the 33-year-old has found the net on six occasions against 'Boro, which, according to Transfermarkt, is more goals than any other player still currently competing in professional football has ever scored against the club.

Indeed, of all the clubs he has ever played against, Wells has also only scored more goals against Blackburn Rovers, Northampton Town and Reading (all seven) as per Transfermarkt.

So with Wells himself no doubt aware of the individual success he has enjoyed against 'Boro in the past, the centre forward would likely come into this game with a fair amount of confidence, should he be fit to play.

That sort of optimism could in turn, then help to lift his Bristol City teammates in this match, something which may help them gain some advantage against a side who currently, are in much better form than then.

As a result, you get the feeling that in a game Middlesbrough ought to take plenty of confidence into given current form, they may nevertheless be somewhat nervous about the possible involvement of one particular Bristol City player, in the form of Nahki Wells.