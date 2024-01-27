Highlights Boro are currently 11th in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places.

Aston Villa is reportedly set to make a third bid for forward Morgan Rogers.

Forward Sammy Silvera has the opportunity to step up if Rogers departs and needs to deliver consistently to secure a regular place in the team.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Middlesbrough.

Boro made a slow start to the season, failing to win any of their first seven league games, but their form has improved significantly since then.

Michael Carrick's side suffered disappointment as they were beaten 6-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday night, but they are in a strong position in the league, currently sitting 11th in the table, just three points from the play-off places.

Boro have brought in three new additions this month, with Finn Azaz joining permanently from Aston Villa, and Luke Ayling and Luke Thomas arriving on loan from Aston Villa and Leicester City respectively.

Carrick may be keen to strengthen his squad further in the remaining days of the window, but much of the focus before Thursday's deadline will be keeping hold of forward Morgan Rogers.

Rogers only joined Boro from Manchester City in the summer for a fee of £1 million, but Aston Villa have had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old this month, with those offers said to have fallen significantly short of their valuation, which is thought to be a minimum of £10 million.

However, Villa are reportedly set to return with a third bid, and according to Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse, Rogers is keen to make the move to Villa Park.

Rogers has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 33 appearances in all competitions this season, so it would be a huge blow to lose him, but should he depart, Boro will be hoping another of their summer signings can step up.

Morgan Rogers' departure would be a big opportunity for Sammy Silvera

Forward Sammy Silvera made the move to Boro from Australian side Central Coast Mariners this summer, but it has been a tough start to life at the Riverside Stadium for the 23-year-old.

Silvera started six of Boro's first eight games in all competitions, but after failing to make an impact, his game time became increasingly limited over the following months.

It should be said that Silvera was playing in a team that was struggling at the start of the season, having lost star players such as Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey, Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer, and he was also adapting to the Championship, so it is understandable that he took time to settle at the club.

Silvera would have been disappointed to lose his place, but he responded well, putting in some impressive substitute appearances, and he made three consecutive starts prior to departing for the Asia Cup with Australia earlier this month.

The forward has scored four goals and registered three assists in 26 appearances in all competitions this season, and his versatility has been a useful asset for Boro, but he needs to deliver consistently if he is to nail down a regular place in the team.

Related Player’s Premier League credentials called into question as Aston Villa pursue Middlesbrough deal Don Goodman has expressed surprise at links between Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers and Aston Villa, but believes Rogers has "time on his side".

Carrick believes there is more to come from Silvera, and he predicted that he could have a big role to play in the second half of the season.

"He's been patient, I think he'll have a big impact, he's tremendously talented with huge potential," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"It's about finding the right moments to fit him in the team and let him flourish. He can play right across the front which sometimes can help you and sometimes can hinder you, in terms of not nailing down one spot.

"He's learning, he's getting the experience. You get the experience in different ways."

Silvera will face competition for places from the likes of Azaz, Isaiah Jones, Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss once he returns from international duty, but Rogers' potential departure could provide him with a big opportunity.

Time is still on Silvera's side, and he could establish himself as a key player for Boro in the years to come, but he must start to repay the club's investment in him.