Ireland produced a spirited performance against France on Monday night, even though they lost 1-0 to the World Cup finalists.

Given the quality at the disposal of Didier Deschamps’ side, many expected Les Bleus to run riot in Dublin, but that wasn’t the case. The Irish were competitive throughout, and they nearly got a deserved point but Mike Maignan produced a wonder save to deny Nathan Collins late on.

Whilst it was a team effort from the Boys in Green, one man who stood out was Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene. Up against AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, he gave him a tough evening with his pace, direct style and relentless work-rate.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave, with Middlesbrough known to be admirers. It had been claimed that the Teesside outfit were looking to do a deal in January, but no fee was agreed and Ogbene remained with Rotherham.

That could be something Boro rue, as whilst they are an attractive option under Michael Carrick, Ogbene’s display on the biggest stage will have alerted a lot of potential suitors. It has already been claimed today that Standard Liege are keeping tabs on the player.

Clubs are always on the lookout for potential bargains, and signing someone on a free transfer is obviously going to appeal.

There was also a real maturity to the way Ogbene played against the French. As well as giving Hernandez a few problems due to his speed and style, he always made sure he was back in position to deal with the threat going forward.

Hernandez has registered 37 goal contributions in 121 games in Serie A over the past three-and-a-half years, a hugely impressive return from left-back, so he is a constant menace in the final third, yet he didn't do much at all offensively.

More importantly, Ogbene was also always on hand to help double up on Kylian Mbappe, who had a very quiet game, highlighting the work-rate and discipline the Rotherham man has.

Of course, no club is going to sign a player on the back of one game, but Ogbene’s fantastic showing against world-class opposition will have caught attention from a host of clubs around Europe.

Therefore, Middlesbrough may be regretting the fact they didn’t finalise a move for the former Limerick man earlier this year, as the battle for his signature in the summer is likely to be fierce.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.