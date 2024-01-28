Highlights Akpom's loan to his former Greek club was premature, as he proved himself with 28 goals in his second Boro season.

The difficult circumstances of 2020 may have impacted Akpom's ability to settle in and contribute more to the club.

Under manager Michael Carrick, Akpom thrived in a new attacking midfield role, scoring 19 goals in 19 appearances, suggesting that different timing and management could have led to a stronger connection with Boro.

Middlesbrough may have watched on regretfully so far this season, as they see former Boro striker Chuba Akpom kick on in the Eredivisie and Europa League for Ajax despite not making the most of his time at the Riverside Stadium.

The 28-year-old joined the North East side back in 2020 in a £2.75million deal from Greek side PAOK, before being loaned back to the side after only one season in the Championship.

On his return from the loan deal, he hit the ground running, becoming the clinical attacker that he always had the potential to become, which prompted a £10.5million move to Ajax this summer.

As Boro fans and staff watch Akpom add value to one of Europe's top sides, they may wonder if they got the most out of his time with the club.

His final Boro season shows he should have been given time

Looking at Akpom's first season at Middlesbrough, it's easy to see why he wasn't immediately rated as the top goalscorer that he eventually became, hitting just five goals and two assists in 38 league appearances that year.

However, in hindsight, it seems immediately loaning the forward back out to his former Greek club was too hasty, as when he returned to the club last season, he netted 28 times in 38 league appearances, also adding two assists.

Akpom's Middlesbrough career, as per Transfermarkt Appearances 82 Goals 34 Assists 4

As everyone will remember, 2020 was a difficult year and a global pandemic rocked both football and the wider world. A return to England and moving to an unfamiliar city following multiple years out in Belgium and Greece would have taken some adjusting in any normal year, so it cannot have been any easier during one of the most difficult years in a generation.

Had he been given the time to settle in properly and spent his second season embedded in the club with all the experience gained in the first, Boro fans may well have been afforded more than just one wonder season by the 28-year-old before his eventual departure.

Akpom could have made the difference the year he was loaned

When the former Arsenal academy prospect was temporarily moved back to PAOK in 2021/22 after just one crack at a Championship season, Boro could truly have benefited from a reliable goalscorer.

They finished just one place below the play-off places, only five points behind Luton Town.

It doesn't take much to wonder what might have been had Akpom been allowed to stay at the club and hit his immense form a year earlier than he did, and his following season proved that he had it in the locker, it was just waiting for the right guidance to bring it out.

Things might have been different if Carrick had arrived sooner

Former Manchester United man Michael Carrick took charge of the club in October 2022, midway through Akpom's final season, and is widely credited with getting the best out of him, dropping him back into a deeper attacking midfield role rather than leading the line.

It is under Carrick's management that Akpom was given his longest run of full games on the pitch which, in his new attacking midfield position, produced the majority of his goals that season, scoring 19 goals in 19 appearances in the number 10 role.

Akpom also clearly held a high opinion of Carrick, telling club media on his departure last season: "Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner."

Had the timings been different, and had a manager who recognised Akpom's true potential like Carrick come in sooner, the forward may well have built up a stronger connection to Boro, maybe even guided them to promotion, and might have been more hesitant to move.

Nobody will ever truly know, but as fans watch him try and cement a place in a top European side like Ajax, it's easy to see why they may feel regret over Akpom's Middlesbrough experience, and wonder what could have been.