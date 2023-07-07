Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is attracting European interest this summer.

According to Get French Football News, the 27-year-old is a transfer target for both Lille and Lens in Ligue 1.

The forward enjoyed a standout season with Boro as Michael Carrick’s side finished fourth in the table.

Akpom topped the goal scoring charts, bagging 28 in the Championship.

The Englishman also enjoyed a great partnership with Cameron Archer following the youngster’s arrival in the January transfer window.

It was a career-defining campaign for Akpom, who excelled in a slightly deeper role than he would normally play.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Chuba Akpom’s transfer situation?

Carlton Palmer was impressed by Akpom’s standout year, but is unsure whether he can replicate it again given his otherwise poor track record in front of goal.

The 57-year-old has claimed that Boro should be open to cashing-in on the striker should an acceptable offer arrive.

“The problem that Middlesbrough have is that they triggered the year extension on his contract, but now the clock is ticking on that year,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Should they cash-in now and get a decent fee for him or hold onto him and offer him a new contract in the hope he can repeat his scoring feat again next season?

“Given his age of 27, and the fact he’s never got anywhere near this goal haul before, I think Middlesbrough will cash-in should they get a good offer for the player.

“Say in excess of £12 to 15 million.”

Akpom had been frozen out of the team under Chris Wilder in the prior campaign, but returned to the team to start the 2022-23 season.

However, poor performances from the team led to Wilder’s dismissal in the early stages, leading to Carrick replacing him as manager.

Under Carrick, Middlesbrough climbed to fourth in the table and fell just short of promotion to the Premier League.

A 1-0 loss to Coventry saw the club consigned to another year in the Championship.

Middlesbrough transfer latest

The new season gets underway in less than a month, with Boro now picking up the pace in their transfer business.

Deals have been agreed with Manchester City for Morgan Rogers, as well as with QPR for goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Boro’s first game of the new campaign comes against Millwall on 5 August.

Should Middlesbrough look to cash-in on Chuba Akpom?

With just one year remaining on his contract, Boro may have no choice but to cash-in on Akpom.

If they are unable to agree a new deal for the 27-year-old, then the club might be best off accepting any reasonable offers that arrive this summer.

A value of £12 to 15 million would be a fair price for a striker who just topped the Championship scoring charts.

There are reasons to be reserved over whether he can continue his rich vein of form given how poor his record in front of goal has been prior to last season, so there is a risk he suffers a drop-off that makes selling now the safest option.