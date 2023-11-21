Highlights Hayden Hackney's inclusion in the England U21 squad is a testament to his growing reputation and promising career.

Middlesbrough relies heavily on Hackney's presence in the midfield, and his departure would be a significant blow to the team.

With his current level of performance, a move to the Premier League could be on the horizon for Hackney, and a valuation of over £20 million is reasonable.

Middlesbrough supporters will be proud to see one of their own rubbing shoulders with the Premier League’s brightest stars while competing for his country - albeit at age-group level.

Hayden Hackney started the England U21 European Championship qualifying clash with Serbia on the weekend.

The midfielder started alongside Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot and Sheffield United’s James McAtee in the middle of the pitch.

The Boro star was alongside other Premier League stars such as Tino Livramento, Jarrad Branthwaite, and James Trafford in Lee Carsley’s squad.

His emergence in the England U21 squad this season has been an exciting next step in a massively promising career.

Hackney has also established himself as a key part of Michael Carrick’s side and is attracting national attention with his performances for the Championship club.

How important is Hayden Hackney to Middlesbrough?

Hackney has featured in all but one of the team’s second division fixtures so far this season.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at the Riverside earlier this year and has quickly cemented his place as a regular starter in Carrick’s team.

The midfielder is a key presence in the side, which has attracted potential transfer interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest.

Middlesbrough will be keen to hold onto the youngster throughout the January window, but failure to gain promotion to the Premier League this season will put pressure on their ability to retain the promising star.

That he is already receiving call-ups to the England U21 side and going straight into their midfield is a sign of how highly he is thought of across the country.

His impressive composure in possession and eye for a pass will be key to Boro’s promotion charge in the second half of the campaign.

Hackney is one of the division’s standout ball-players and is massively influential in dictating the tempo of Carrick’s side.

So much of the game is run through him, that his departure would be a huge blow to the club.

But it is now the threat that they face if they are unable to compete for another top six finish this year.

How much is Hayden Hackney worth?

Hackney’s performances each week indicate that he is ready to take the next step in his career by playing Premier League football.

A move away from Middlesbrough in January isn’t out of the question, as he could make that switch seamlessly that early based on his current level of performance.

Boro will surely do everything they can to avoid losing him mid-season, and a valuation in excess of £20 million would be perfectly reasonable.

Weekly wages: Middlesbrough's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That he is receiving call-ups to Carsley’s squad will only raise his value further, and there is no doubt that there will be clubs willing to rival Nottingham Forest’s interest in the near future if things continue.

It is an anxious period for supporters, who will hate to see an academy graduate linked with a possible move away from the Teesside outfit.

But Boro are only 10th in the Championship table after 16 games, two points adrift of the play-offs and 15 behind the automatic promotion places.

The pre-season optimism that a top two challenge was on the cards has quickly dissipated, and an improvement in consistency is needed if they are to even challenge for a top six finish.

The future of Hackney at the Riverside depends on it.