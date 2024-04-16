Highlights Middlesbrough's playoff hopes are fading, with concerns over summer transfers for top talents like Hackney and van den Berg.

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall could be a target for Boro after an impressive but uncertain loan spell at Besiktas.

Boro may consider Worrall as a replacement for potential departures, amplifying their need for a new center-back in the coming season.

Middlesbrough look to have failed to reach the Championship play-offs after reaching them last season.

Whilst not mathematically confirmed yet, Boro look set for another year in the second tier. They are currently eight points off of Norwich City in sixth, with three games left to play.

A major worry now for Boro will be the summer transfer window. As they have failed to progress from last season, a number of their top talents could move on.

Hayden Hackney, Rav van den Berg and Seny Dieng are some of the best players who could move on in the summer.

With that in mind, Boro may look to go back in for some of their targets from the previous January window, that they failed to sign.

One of those players could be Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall.

Worrall’s current transfer situation

Worrall was wanted by a plethora of clubs in the January window, after being frozen out at Forest.

Worrall and Scott McKenna were frozen out in December by former boss Steve Cooper, whilst he was under pressure to keep his job.

From the end of September, he only made two appearances in the Premier League, playing a total of 13 minutes.

Worrall was then available for transfer, and the former Forest captain was not short of interest.

Middlesbrough were one of the teams said to be strongly interested in signing him ahead of the January window, along with Leeds United, Leicester City and Sheffield United all gunning to bring Worrall in.

He would end up moving to Turkish giants Besiktas on loan until the end of the season instead, moving in early February with the Turkish transfer window still open. The deal also has an option to buy.

So far he has only made three appearances in the league for Besiktas but he has been impressive in all three games, showing his ability in the air and defensive dominance.

Joe Worrall's 23/24 stats (Super Lig only, as of 16/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 3 Minutes 270 Pass accuracy 78.9% Long ball accuracy 53.1% Touches per 90 77.7 Tackles won % 60% Duels won % 79.4% Aerial duels won % 83.3% Interceptions per 90 1.00 Blocks per 90 1.00 Recoveries per 90 5.67

Boro could go back in for Worrall in the summer

With his situation at Besiktas seemingly unclear, Boro could go back in for Worrall in the summer window.

It would take a transfer fee for Boro to bring Worrall to the club, with his contract set to expire in 2026.

Boro could need a replacement for Rav van den Berg, with the 19-year-old linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks due to his impressive performance, having only joined last summer from his homeland of the Netherlands.

Not only that, but Paddy McNair's contract is set to expire, so a need for a new centre-back is certainly amplified.

Forest will seemingly still be desperate for Worrall to leave with two years left on his contract, so a move may be the best option for all parties, so Boro may be monitoring Worrall’s situation closely ahead of a potential move.

The last time Worrall was in the Championship, he achieved promotion. If he went to Boro, the aim would be to do the same again.