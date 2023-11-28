Highlights Middlesbrough's recent defensive issues are hindering their chances of reaching the play-offs this season.

The team has conceded 26 goals in 17 matches, a concerning number for a side with top-six aspirations.

Injuries to key defenders highlight the need for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window to address the problem.

Seven wins in their last 10 league games means Middlesbrough are keeping pace in the play-off race but Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Bristol City, and a 3-3 draw with Plymouth Argyle in early November highlighted an all too familiar issue for Boro.

The Teessiders have been conceding far too many goals, especially for a side with aspirations of reaching the play-offs for a second consecutive season.

Boro have conceded 26 goals in their opening 17 fixtures, which is just three goals fewer than the 29 conceded by Sheffield Wednesday, who sit bottom of the Championship.

It's an issue that you feel Michael Carrick's side will want to put right as they look to maintain their top six push and the solution could well be found in January.

Carlton Palmer's transfer warning

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has suggested that Boro will have to sign defensive reinforcements in the winter window due to recent injuries and their leaky defence.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Middlesbrough, after an improved run in the league, have dropped off again.

"Two defeats, one win, one draw in their last four games.

"This will be a disappointment for Michael Carrick as they were climbing the table rapidly.

"One of the reasons for this drop-off is the problems they are experiencing defensively.

"Middlesbrough are desperate to bring in a striker in January, but with losing defenders to long-term injuries, Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith both set to be out for the season, Middlesbrough will be forced to address this problem in the January transfer window to avoid missing out on a top-six finish this season."

Boro sit 12th in the table ahead of this evening's game against Preston North End.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Middlesbrough must improve at both ends of the pitch this January transfer window

In order to mount a serious play-off challenge, Boro must invest wisely in both their strike force and their backline this upcoming transfer window.

As Palmer stated, the club are desperate to bring a forward through the doors in January, and it is clear to see why as last season Cameron Archer, on loan from Aston Villa at the time, bagged 11 goals in just 17 starts, while strike partner Chuba Akpom was the Championship's top scorer with 28 goals.

This season, Boro's goal output has been a mere shadow of last season's. Carrick and co. definitely miss the clinical eye-for-goal both Akpom and Archer possessed, but it is equally pivotal that the club shore up their defence this January.

The club already have one of the worst defensive records in the division, and long-term blows to both Smith and Lenihan will not have helped matters.

Smith, who has been a key player for Boro since his arrival in summer 2022, is reportedly out for the remainder of the season, meanwhile Darragh Lenihan has also suffered the same fate following an ankle operation.

January transfer plans

Boro gaffer Michael Carrick told Teesside Live that he is willing to be flexible this upcoming transfer window in light of the recent setbacks to his defensive duo.

The club have been linked with Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei, who is also reportedly wanted by a whole host of other Championship clubs, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Adjei's performances for Swedish outfit Hammarby, formerly managed by QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, have caught the eye of several Championship clubs and the central defender is still just 21, so has plenty of time to develop into an even better player.