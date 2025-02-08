Hayden Hackney has been one of the biggest success stories of Middlesbrough's academy in recent years.

The 22-year-old had to remain patient for his Boro breakthrough, spending the 2021/22 season on loan with then League Two side Scunthorpe United.

This move suggested to many Middlesbrough supporters that the Redcar-born midfielder was still some way off the first-team picture at the Riverside Stadium, but first caretaker manager Leo Percovich, and then full-time head coach Michael Carrick saw it differently upon his return to Teesside.

Hayden Hackney's Middlesbrough career stats last two seasons (all comps) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 23/24 28 2 2 7.1/10 22/23 38 3 4 7.2/10

Hackney would make 38 total appearances for his boyhood club in the 2022/23 season, and he hasn't looked back since. But where does he rank among England's most valuable players?

Using Transfermarkt's market value metric, Football League World investigates.

Where Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney's value ranks among English players

Hackney's exploits since emerging on the scene at Middlesbrough have seen him draw the attention of some of English football's biggest clubs. Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest in the central midfielder in recent times.

With Carrick short of options in his engine room heading into the recent winter window due to Aidan Morris' injury, Boro were reluctant to let him leave, slapping a reported £25m price-tag on his head to ward off expected interest.

Despite two late bids from Portuguese giants Porto, both before and on deadline day, testing their resolve somewhat, with the latter being understood to be worth around £10m, the Teessiders were able to retain the services of their young starlet.

However, what that interest revealed to Middlesbrough was that not only has he caught the attention of clubs in England, but overseas too. Thus, should Boro fail to win promotion to the Premier League this season, they could be in for a tough time keeping hold of him in the summer.

So, where does he rank among England's most valuable players? Well, according to Transfermarkt, Hackney is the 135th most valuable English player, with a transfer value of €8m/£6.6m.

As outlined, Middlesbrough evidently believe - and indeed have proof - that the England youth international is worth considerably more than that, so it will take a lot of money to prise the midfield general of Teesside away to a top flight club.

Hayden Hackney's central midfield partner Aidan Morris could have biggest impact on his Middlesbrough price-tag

Every now and then, a team has that one player that just seems to elevate the play of those around him, and Aidan Morris has certainly done that for Hackney.

Having arrived from MLS side Columbus Crew in the summer, the 23-year-old US international almost instantaneously became one of Middlesbrough's most important players.

Whether it's his ball retention and distribution ability, dropping into defence to get on the ball or his tackling and breaking up play, Morris has established himself as Middlesbrough's midfield metronome.

As such, when he went down with a knee injury in mid-November whilst on international duty, the two months that followed with Hackney playing alongside Dan Barlaser largely consisted of some of his worst and most frustrating performances in a Boro shirt.

His passing became sloppy, he didn't seem to play with the same energy and zest as he had been with Morris, and Carrick's midfield became a dysfunctional unit as a result.

However, since Morris' return in mid-January, Hackney's performance levels have noticeably improved once again, as they look to get back to forming one of the most impressive central midfield partnerships in the Championship.

Therefore, whilst ultimately it's him and him alone that controls his own performances, he clearly benefits massively from having Morris next to him. As such, his American comrade looks set to play a vital role in dictating his Middlesbrough price-tag, and potentially, his future.