Chuba Akpom enjoyed a fruitful 2022/23 season, scoring 28 goals as Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on promotion.

Having lost in the playoff semi-final to Coventry City, it wasn't the fairytale end to the season Akpom would have wanted having become the first Boro player to score over 20 league goals since Bernie Slaven in 1990.

The incredible form showed by Akpom throughout the season has ultimately meant that eyes have been cast to the 27-year-old with Michael Carrick potentially facing a fight to keep hold of his key man.

There has been interest from Crystal Palace among other clubs, with Boro reportedly seeking a £15m fee for the attacker.

With speculation rife, we've decided to look at what Akpom's transfer value is in accordance with expected transfer value (xTV).

xTV is the Expected Transfer Value of a player, which is calculated using a Football Transfers model powered by AI that combines several vital pieces of information including age, experience, contraction length, historical transfers, league strength, and performance.

What is Chuba Akpom's xTV?

According to Football Transfers, Akpom's xTV is £4.64m which is considerably lower than perhaps many would have expected.

Middlesbrough hoping to get at least three times that this summer should they sanction a sale for their star forward.

Looking at his situation in more detail though, it's not a surprise to see his value so low. If Boro were to sell him for the figure of £4.64m, they would be making a profit on him having paid £2.75m for him in 2020.

His contract is due to expire in 2024, which will ultimately diminish his value unless the club agree a new deal having chosen to extend his contract by a further 12 months in January.

Looking at his track record, the 2022/23 season was by far his most productive since making his debut in 2013. He's only managed to hit double figures twice before this season in his career, with both of those occasions coming for PAOK in Greece.

Will Chuba Akpom stay at Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough will no doubt face a fight to keep hold of Akpom this summer after his 28-goal season on Teesside.

Crystal Palace are rumoured to be interested, as are Luton Town, but Akpom choose to stay at the Riverside having had such a fruitful season at the club.

He's spoken honestly about his relationship with Carrick, suggesting that he hasn't had a manager that has had as much belief in him as the former Manchester United coach does.

With his form and relationship with Carrick, it could ultimately be too much to decide to move away at this point.