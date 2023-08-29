Highlights Isaac Hayden's proposed move to Luton Town from Newcastle is off, making him available for Championship clubs.

Isaac Hayden’s proposed move to Luton Town from Newcastle is off, meaning he could be available to a host of Championship clubs.

What does this mean for Isaac Hayden?

The defensive midfielder is way down the pecking order at St. James’ Park, so a move away this summer was always on the cards.

Several sides in the Championship, including West Brom, Middlesbrough, Millwall and QPR, had been linked with the 28-year-old, but he understandably opted to join the Hatters, who could offer Premier League football.

It had been reported that Hayden was undergoing a medical ahead of the switch to Kenilworth Road yesterday, but Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie revealed that the deal will now not be happening.

“Deal taking Isaac Hayden to Luton Town is now off. Newcastle had agreed to loan the midfielder to the PL new boys & Hayden had been undergoing a medical in London yesterday — but the transfer has fallen through.”

What does this mean for Isaac Hayden?

Hayden was sent out on loan to Norwich last season, where injuries restricted him to just 14 appearances.

With Eddie Howe’s side doing so well, he clearly has no future at Newcastle, but his situation is complicated by the fact he has three years to run on his contract, which makes selling the player difficult for Newcastle.

Nevertheless, they are sure to sanction another loan, as the likelihood is that Hayden won’t even make the 25-man squad. Therefore, even getting just a portion of his wages off the books would make more sense for the Magpies, so he is sure to be available on the market ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Would Hayden be a good signing for a Championship club?

The former Arsenal youngster joined Norwich last season, and whilst it didn’t go to plan, it shows he is someone who wants game time, so he will be ready to move if the opportunity arises.

In terms of his qualities, he would bring power and aggression to the middle of the park. He is someone who can break up play, win the ball back, and he keeps it simple when in possession.

The obvious concern with the player is his injury record, as he missed too many games last season, and you wonder how it’s going to impact his game considering he is all about energy and physicality as he looks to win duels for the team.

Nevertheless, on loan, it seems a very low-risk move for any Championship side, and if he could stay fit, he has the potential to offer a lot to any side at this level. Plus, he would bring leadership and know-how to the dressing room, which any manager would appreciate.

The fact a number of clubs were credited with an interest shows that there are several who see him as a smart bit of business, and now that the Luton move isn’t happening, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there was a fight for his signature in the final days of the window.

Clubs in England have until 11pm on Friday night to get their business done.