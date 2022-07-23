Middlesbrough & West Brom among clubs in transfer battle for Manchester United player

Birmingham, Millwall, Middlesbrough and West Brom are all interested in Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, who will be allowed to leave on loan this month.

The 19-year-old midfielder is highly-rated at Old Trafford and he has travelled with Erik Tan Hag’s side for their overseas pre-season tour this month.

However, with the Dutch coach having plenty of options ahead of the youngster, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15:25) has revealed that the Red Devils are willing to let Mejbri leave on loan in the current window, with the same report confirming the interest from four Championship clubs.

Whilst they have confirmed that United intend to sanction a move, whoever does win the race for the Tunisian international will also have to see off competition from Braga and two unnamed Spanish sides.

The update adds that a decision is likely to be made in the next week as the Premier League side finalise their plans for the teenager.

All four clubs credited with an interest are keen to strengthen their midfield this summer, although it maybe isn’t as pressing an issue for Albion, who recently completed the capture of Okay Yokuslu.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This would be a very exciting signing for any team in the second tier as Mejbri is someone who is seen as a real talent and he has the ability to be a top player in the future.

So, it would be a coup and in the few games he played for United, he has shown he has the bite and competitive edge that should serve him well in the Championship.

Now, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens, with a fresh development likely to emerge in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.