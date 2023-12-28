Highlights Middlesbrough had a strong season in the Championship, finishing 5th and reaching the playoffs.

Boro had spent one season in the Premier League before suffering relegation back to the Championship at the end of it. The following season was a strong one for the Teessiders as they pushed for an immediate return to the top flight, finishing fifth in the league table before being dumped out of the play-offs at the semi-finals stage.

Among the squad that season was an incredibly unique talent who Middlesbrough fans will back on with great fondness. Adama Traore failed to kick on in the Premier League with Boro, but in the Championship he thrived, earning him a move to Wolves, where many got to learn of his distinctive abilities.

Adama Traore's time with Boro

The Spaniard signed for Middlesbrough in the summer of 2016 as an exciting 20-year-old from Aston Villa. Boro had earned promotion to the Premier League and were looking to strengthen their squad, so in came the powerful winger. Sadly, the 2016/17 season was a failure for Middlesbrough, who finished 19th in the Premier League and fell straight back into the second tier. Traore made 27 Premier League appearances, but only registered one assist.

The following season was when Adama Traore really made a name for himself in the red and white of Boro, as he was a regular starter on the right wing. He started the campaign slowly, but from January he kicked on and performed exceptionally well to help the club finish inside the play-off places.

Throughout the season, he scored five goals and assisted 12 in all competitions and became one of the most valuable stars at the club. It was his physique and strength that caught the eye of many, but his blistering pace to go alongside it made him an even more unique footballer. No other winger in English football has compared to Traore in terms of athleticism and Middlesbrough were the first club to truly witness his talents.

Arguably, his talent on paper should have produced even higher numbers in the 2017/18 season, but often his decision-making and end product let him down, leading him to score just five goals. Ultimately though, Middlesbrough's end-of-season awards went largely in his favour, as he picked up the Fans' Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, and Players' Player of the Year awards.

Traore after Middlesbrough

It was a move to Wolves in the Premier League after his Middlesbrough stint, and this is where he further increased his reputation as a threatening winger.

Again, his first season with the club was slow, but the following campaign saw him pick up 18 goal contributions aswell and make his Europa League debut.

In 2022, he signed for Barcelona on a six-month loan deal, but he failed to kick on as he returned to Wolves before ultimately departing after five years at the club.

Traore is now on the books at Fulham but has suffered heavily from injuries, having made just four cameos in the Premier League this season. The Spanish winger never quite reached the heights of his potential, largely due to his end product, but there is no denying that Adama Traore has been an extremely unique talent, and at times, was a joy to watch during his Boro and Wolves days.