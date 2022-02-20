Middlesbrough weighing up transfer moves for two players in League One

Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on Accrington Stanley duo Ross Sykes and Toby Savin ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Sykes and Savin have both featured regularly in the third-tier for Accrington this season as their side have managed to produce some positive performances at this level.

Sykes has been used exclusively at centre-back by John Coleman whilst goalkeeper Savin has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As well as demonstrating his defensive capabilities in this particular division, Sykes has offered an attacking threat for Accrington as he has scored two goals and has provided four assists in 28 league appearances.

Whereas Sykes’ current deal is set to expire following the culmination of the current campaign, Savin’s contract at Accrington runs until 2023 and thus Middlesbrough will need to pay a fee to secure his services.

Boro will be hoping that they will be preparing for a return to the Premier League later this year.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, Chris Wilder’s side could secure a place in the play-offs at the end of the season if they deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Middlesbrough decide to step up their pursuit for this duo in the summer window.

When you consider that Joe Lumley has struggled at times with his form this season, Boro may be in the market for a new keeper and thus Savin could potentially fit the bill.

Savin has kept a respectable total of nine clean-sheets in all competitions this season for Accrington.

As for Sykes, Boro should only make a move for the defender if they feel as if he can make a positive impact at the Riverside Stadium in the not-too-distant future as they already have the likes of Dael Fry and Paddy McNair at their disposal.