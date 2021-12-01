Middlesbrough weighing up possibility of recalling 26-year-old in January

Middlesbrough are weighing up the possibility of recalling Lewis Wing from this loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report from The Sheffield Star.

Wing was allowed to leave Boro on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window as he joined the Owls on a season-long loan deal.

Since making this particular switch, the midfielder has featured on 19 occasions for Wednesday in all competitions.

Left on the bench for the Owls’ three most recent League One fixtures, Wing could be in line to make an appearance in the EFL Trophy this evening when his side take on Hartlepool United in the second round of the competition.

Having opted to replace Neil Warnock with Chris Wilder last month, it will be intriguing to see whether Middlesbrough are able to push on in the Championship under the guidance of their new manager.

Set to face Swansea City this weekend, Boro ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their recent victory over Huddersfield Town.

1 of 30 How many league goals did Alvaro Negredo score in 16/17? 7 8 9 10

As per a report by The Sheffield Star, it is understood that Wilder is looking into the possibility of bringing Wing back to the Riverside Stadium in January as he aims to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad.

The Verdict

Whilst Wing has struggled with his consistency during his time at Hillsborough, he did show some signs of promise in the Championship last season for Rotherham United and thus it is hardly a shock that Wilder is weighing up whether to recall him.

In the 20 league games that he played for the Millers, Wing provided four direct goal contributions and averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.11 in the second-tier.

By replicating these performance levels for Boro in the second-half of the current campaign, the 26-year-old could have a profound impact on the club’s fortunes.

Furthermore, Wing’s arrival could force the likes of Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks to step up their performance levels which may allow Middlesbrough to reach new heights in the Championship.