Middlesbrough are weighing up an offer for Wolves defender Ryan Giles.

According to Tom Collomosse, Boro are considering a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

However, the Championship side faces competition from Luton Town as the Hatters look to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League.

Boro may have the advantage in the battle for his signature given Giles spent last season out on loan at the Riverside, where he became a key part of the side.

Giles featured 45 times for Middlesbrough in the league, contributing 11 assists, as Michael Carrick led the team to the play-offs with a fourth place finish.

What is Ryan Giles’ valuation?

It is believed that Giles could be available for just £5 million, with Wolves potentially set to cash-in on the winger.

The Englishman proved a versatile figure for Boro last season, playing across the left flank in multiple positions.

His attacking prowess was a crucial weapon in the team’s push for a top six finish, earning the most assists of anyone in the team in the process.

Giles has been unable to break into the Wolves first team squad despite impressing in his performances in the Championship.

Julen Lopetegui has yet to make a final decision on the future of the player, but a £5 million asking price is unlikely to prove too big of a stumbling block.

Do Middlesbrough have a good chance of signing Ryan Giles this summer?

Giles’ experience on loan with Boro was massively positive, becoming one of the standout performers in the entire division following Carrick’s appointment midway through the campaign.

However, the allure of competing in the Premier League could be too enticing to turn down if Luton do come in with an offer.

Rob Edwards’ side earned their way into the top flight via the play-offs, beating Coventry City on penalties in the final.

Meanwhile, Carrick is now looking to build a side capable of fighting for promotion next season having narrowly missed out on the achievement last May.

The new term gets underway in just under three weeks’ time, with Boro kicking their campaign off with a clash against Millwall on 5 August.

Boro have already signed a number of players to the squad this summer, including Seny Dieng from QPR in a reported £2 million deal.

The club will be looking to make further improvements in the coming weeks.

Would Ryan Giles be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Giles was key to Carrick’s side’s good form in the second half of the season, which propelled the team to fourth in the table.

The winger earned 11 assists, which is an impressive tally that very few players in the division are capable of.

If he is available for £5 million, then it is hard to imagine someone not making an offer as that would be quite a reasonable fee to pay for someone of his ability.

Boro will hope his loan spell sways him in favour of remaining at the Riverside, which would be a real coup for the club’s promotion ambitions in what should be a highly competitive Championship this year.