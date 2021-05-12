Middlesbrough weighing up contract offer for midfielder

Middlesbrough are weighing up the potential of offering winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing a new contract ahead of the 2021/22 season according to the Northern Echo.

The 29-year-old signed a short-term deal with Boro back in February 2021, and has gone on to make nine appearances in total for Neil Warnock’s side.

He has chipped in with one goal and one assist in his time with the club, before being ruled out of action for their last six matches of the 2020/21 season through injury.

But it seems as though Mendez-Laing has made a good impression on Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough, with the club looking to plan ahead for the new league campaign.

The winger has previously been on the books with Cardiff City, but made the move to the Riverside earlier this year.

Middlesbrough finished tenth in the Championship table this term, and will be hoping they can make a positive start to next year’s campaign.

Boro were last in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season, but showed glimpses of their quality under Warnock’s management in this year’s campaign, having previously been in contention for a top-six finish in the second-tier.

They had a disappointing final match of the 2020/21 season though, as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Wycombe Wanderers at the Riverside, with the Chairboys being relegated back into League One despite the win over Boro.

1 of 20 Did Lee Dong Gook score for Middlesbrough? Yes No

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision by Middlesbrough as they head towards 2021/22 season.

Boro have impressed me in this year’s campaign, and Mendez-Laing has certainly added something to their team when he’s been involved.

It’s difficult to pass judgement on him though, as he’s slowly been building up his match fitness with Neil Warnock’s side this season.

But we’ve seen what he’s capable of whilst with Cardiff City earlier in his career, and I think he’d be more than capable of replicating that type of form for Middlesbrough next season if he can stay injury-free.