Middlesbrough weigh up summer move for Huddersfield Town man

Middlesbrough are considering a move for Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Agreeing a three-year contract with the Terriers last summer, it is not expected to be an easy deal for Boro to complete if that is the route they eventually go down.

Predominantly operating as a deputy option to Danny Ward during the 2021/22 campaign, Rhodes has still managed to impress in West Yorkshire, putting in a Man of the Match display and scoring the only goal against Luton Town on Monday, confirming his side’s place at Wembley.

Should Huddersfield secure promotion to the Premier League, it remains to be seen if the Terriers would look to keep hold of the 32-year-old, perhaps opening up the chance for Boro.

The Teesside club also operate with two centre-forwards in the side, another window of opportunity for the club who will be chasing Championship promotion next season.

The verdict

Rhodes has done an excellent job at Huddersfield this season, and whilst not always first-choice, he has proven to make his minutes on the pitch count.

Scoring some important goals, he has also been brilliant when linking the play, using his physicality and attacking intelligence to keep hold of the ball and progress the play.

Rhodes could be exactly the kind of figure who could flourish at Middlesbrough, especially considering the kind of service he would likely be getting at the Riverside Stadium.

The 32-year-old could also strike an excellent working relationship with a quicker forward running off him, a service that could chaos in the second tier.