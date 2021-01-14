Middlesbrough weigh up high-profile exit as rival interest emerges

Middlesbrough may look to sell striker Britt Assombalonga before the end of January, according to the Mirror’s live transfer blog (11:25am).

Assombalonga joined Middlesbrough on a £15million deal from Nottingham Forest in 2017, and has since scored 46 goals in 150 games for the club.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 20 Championship appearances this season, but his future at the Riverside is looking uncertain.

According to the Mirror, Boro may look to cash in on Assombalonga before the end of the transfer window, rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

His contract expires at the end of the campaign, so the club may look to recuperate any kind of fee for the striker.

It is claimed that Championship clubs are keen on signing Assombalonga, but there is also said to be interest from Turkey.

Ashley Fletcher, Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom are options Neil Warnock has to choose from up top.

The Verdict

This doesn’t really come as a surprise to be honest.

Assombalonga hasn’t been at his best in recent years, and looks a shadow of the player he was for Nottingham Forest when he was scoring goals for fun.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that Boro will not want to lose him for nothing. Therefore, it makes sense to sell him this month.