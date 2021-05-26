Middlesbrough, Watford and Swansea in transfer chase for international striker

Newly promoted Premier League side Watford are set to battle potential play-off winners Swansea City and Championship outfit Middlesbrough for striker Sory Kaba, according to The Telegraph.

The 26-year-old plies his trade at Danish side FC Midtjylland, and led the way in terms of league scoring for them with 11 goals in the Danish Superliga, but his side missed out on the title by just a point to Brondby.

The Wolves paid £2.7 million to French side Dijon for Kaba in the summer of 2019 according to transfermarkt, and since his signing he’s scored 22 goals in 77 appearances in all competitions.

A 14-cap international for Guinea, Kaba is now wanted by multiple teams on British shores, including the Hornets who are looking to bolster their attack after gaining promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Watford have already signed Ashley Fletcher from Middlesbrough but they could do with more options and Kaba could fit the bill – but they’ll seemingly have competition.

Both Swansea and Middlesbrough are lacking natural strikers ahead of pre-season but it depends if they will have the funds to make a transfer possible – and of course Swansea don’t even know what division they will be in next season yet.

The Verdict

On the face of it, Kaba’s overall scoring record in the last two seasons doesn’t look amazing, however he has experience in European football so he’d surely be well accustomed to the transition to the English game.

Kaba will be coming into his peak years now and with many teams looking for a goalscorer, taking a punt on someone with 11 goals in 27 outings in his most recent domestic season makes sense.

The Guinean striker is still a bit of an unknown quantity though – he has three years left on his Midtjylland contract and if Watford are in the mix for him then you can imagine Championship sides may be priced out of a move – which would put Middlesbrough in a weak position and perhaps Swansea depending on what happens at Wembley on Saturday.