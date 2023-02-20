“Middlesbrough, Watford and Coventry” – With player set for Swansea City exit, which clubs should be queuing up? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City’s Ryan Manning is set to become a free agent this summer, Swans boss Russell Martin has confirmed.

The 26-year-old’s current deal is up at the end of June and Martin has confirmed the Irishman will not sign a new deal with the club.

“I love Ryan, he loves it here, but we’ve allowed the contract to go to the last year, or not address it properly in the summer, so we’re at where we’re at,” Martin told WalesOnline.

“I don’t think there’s any point in keeping talking about that. He’s not going to sign a contract here.

“He’s given us everything he’s got, which is all we can ask for. He’s got the right to go and see what’s out there for him in the summer.”

With the above in mind, we asked our FLW writers if there were any particular clubs that should be targeting Manning as a free agent this summer?

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Watford are a club that should seriously be looking at Manning ahead of the summer.

The Hornets sold Hassane Kamara to Udinese last summer and he is therefore only on loan at Vicarage Road at present, meaning the club will be looking for at least one left-back or wing-back this summer.

Manning therefore could well be worth considering.

Middlesbrough, too, could be in a similar situation if they cannot secure Ryan Giles on a permanent deal.

As are Coventry, who have recently been linked with another left-wing-back free agent in Jay Dasilva.

So I’d say Middlesbrough, Watford and Coventry should be all over this one.

Marcus Ally

In looking at clubs who would likely be able to offer Manning a greater financial package than he is currently on at Swansea, but are also likely to be in the Championship again next season, Watford and Hull City stand out.

Hassane Kamara is set to leave the Hornets when his loan from Udinese expires in the summer, increasing the priority of signing a new left back.

However, joining the Tigers would be enormously exciting under Liam Rosenior, whose brand of football is more similar to that of Russell Martin than Slaven Bilic’s.

With Manning offering tactical flexibility and a significant upgrade on Callum Elder and Brandon Fleming at left back.

Manning would be a shrewd addition to support Rosenior’s project at Hull.

George Dagless

There should be a host of clubs in the Championship taking a look at him.

Whether or not there’s cause for him to get a move into the Premier League I am not so sure but he is a reliable, experienced Championship footballer and getting such a player on a free would be something that a lot of clubs would be naturally interested in doing.

He’s got plenty to offer still being in his mid-20s and I suppose for him it’s about getting a move where he feels he can play at as high a level as possible.

I think there’s a host of sides that will be looking at him and his situation right now, and that includes the sides that are being threatened by relegation from the Premier League.