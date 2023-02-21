Middlesbrough warning emerges from West Brom camp ahead of Saturday showdown

West Brom winger, Jed Wallace, has fired a warning at Middlesbrough ahead of their trip to the Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, citing how Carlos Corberan’s side will be looking to bounce back from a tough week.

Corberan has picked up just a single point from the last three fixtures in the Championship, losing to Birmingham City and Watford either side of a late draw with Blackburn Rovers.

That 1-1 draw against Blackburn came via a late Ben Brereton Diaz free-kick, whilst last night’s loss at Watford was rather unfortunate with Ken Sema’s winning goal deflected in off Erik Pieters after Wallace’s equaliser.

Post-match, Wallace’s frustrations were clear, as he told the club’s media: “It’s been a tough week. We should’ve won the other night, tonight we should’ve got something from the game.

“It’s been relatively easy the past couple of the months when you win every week, it makes it easy as a footballer.”

On Saturday, West Brom host Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns in what’s a daunting fixture on paper as Michael Carrick’s side close in on the top-two.

Wallace, though, had a warning for Boro ahead of that game, insisting that West Brom need to bounce back from a tough week.

He continued: “But now we need to pick ourselves up, bounce back. We finally have a three o’clock game at The Hawthorns on Saturday which I’m sure the fans have missed. Hopefully there’ll be a good atmosphere and we can bounce back against another in-form team.

“We know that the table is so tight that a result against a team in and around you can really change the outlook of the table and that’s what we’ll look to do Saturday.”

The Verdict

West Brom have been a touch unfortunate in the last week. You make your own luck, yet things haven’t gone the way of the Baggies in the games with Blackburn and Watford.

It’s going to be tough bouncing back against Boro, yet West Brom have all the quality to cause an upset and Wallace will know that.

A win could really change the picture of the table in the Championship, with the play-off race having plenty of twists and turns to come.

