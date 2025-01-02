This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are among the clubs showing an interest in signing ex-Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara this January.

According to TBR Football, the 29-year-old has a number of suitors in English football, which includes the Teesside outfit.

The likes of Ipswich Town, Southampton, Sunderland and Burnley have also been mentioned as competition for his signature.

Kamara signed for French side Stade Rennais in the summer from Leeds, having spent just one year at Elland Road.

Glen Kamara - Stade Rennais league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 13 (8) 0 (1) As of January 2nd

Middlesbrough Glen Kamara verdict

When asked about a potential pursuit of Kamara in January, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Jasper Hudson suggested that it shouldn’t be a priority move for the club.

He believes Carrick’s squad has the midfield talent it needs, and that Kamara should only join if one of their current options is sold, or if a major injury impacts the team.

“I don’t think it’s crucial that we strengthen the midfield,” Hudson told Football League World.

Related Ipswich Town suffer blow in Middlesbrough, Latte Lath transfer pursuit Emmanuel Latte Lath is the subject of intense transfer speculation this January

“When [Aidan] Morris returns, him and [Hayden] Hackney can rebuild the great partnership they had at the start of the season.

“We’ve got backup in [Dan] Barlaser and [Jonny] Howson, so I would only really bring him in if we were going to lose one of them, or there’s backup if another injury was going to happen, which is quite common at the minute for us.

“I don’t see him starting if he did come in, and even then we’ve got established players and key players in leadership roles, like Howson, on the bench, who you would think would come on should there be a substitution.

“Even Barlaser, whose performances have picked up of late, is still not of the quality level of the other three, so it could be a good move, but I think it’s only really necessary if a player is moving on or there’s another injury that comes in that time.”

Glen Kamara signing isn’t what Middlesbrough need this January

Kamara played well in the Championship with Leeds last season, and there’s no doubt he’d be a useful player in Carrick’s squad.

However, this is an area of the Middlesbrough team that doesn’t need heavy investment at the minute, so the club should prioritise its spending elsewhere this January.

Given Kamara is already 29, he wouldn’t be a long-term asset to the side, and would be a very short-term signing.

It also likely wouldn’t be a cheap deal to get over the line, unless a loan move could be arranged, so it’s one to avoid for the time being unless someone is sold.