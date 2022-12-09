Middlesbrough vs Luton Town: EFL pundit shares score prediction

Middlesbrough welcome Luton Town to the Riverside Stadium tomorrow afternoon as Championship football returns for both sides after almost a month.

Boro, who have started brightly under new boss Michael Carrick, have picked up 10 points from their last four matches, however, it remains to be seen how the month-long break has impacted them.

As for the Hatters, the Rob Edwards era starts tomorrow, with the former Forest Green and Watford manager preparing for his first match in charge of the Bedfordshire club.

Luton currently sit 11th in the Championship standings, but proving how competitive the second tier is proving to be, the Hatters are one point from the play-offs as things stand.

Issuing his score prediction for tomorrow’s clash via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will run out as 2-1 winners.

The verdict

With it being difficult to know which clubs will have benefited by having the international break, it makes Prutton’s predictions a little bit more difficult than usual this week.

Middlesbrough have certainly improved under Carrick’s stewardship and this will be an excellent test for Boro as they look to continue their climb up the table.

Making Prutton’s prediction even more difficult is the fact that the Hatters are yet to play under new boss Edwards, with tomorrow’s fixture being a first glimpse of what Luton fans can expect.

Middlesbrough will be looking to capitalise on the switch of management at Luton and should have enough to secure all three points during tomorrow’s fixture.