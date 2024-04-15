Highlights Rav van den Berg's success at Boro has attracted interest from top European clubs, but his loyalty to the team is unwavering.

The Dutch defender values the support of Middlesbrough fans, who have embraced him and made him feel at home at the club.

Despite Premier League interest, van den Berg is content at Boro and committed to the team's future, focused on their progress in the league.

Middlesbrough's recruitment team - led by head of football Kieran Scott - has largely honed in on a philosophy of identifying young talent in recent years, and one such youngster they appear to have struck gold with is Rav van den Berg.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a superb debut season at the Riverside Stadium since his summer transfer from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle, after agreeing a four-year deal with the club.

You only had to look at the list of European giants that held concrete interest in the Dutch youth international to see that Boro had pulled off a significant coup, as Scott revealed Ajax, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus were all keen on securing his signature before Boro beat them to the punch.

It didn't take long for anyone associated with Middlesbrough to realise that they had a serious prospect on their hands, and should the day come in the future, a healthy profit can be expected too.

Rav van den Berg current 2023/24 Championship stats, per WhoScored.com Appearances Goals Pass success % per 90 Fouls per game 31 1 88.3% 0.6

From being forced to play out of position at right-back, to suffering from frustrating injury setbacks, Van den Berg has taken everything in his long and ranging stride, and has looked every bit of the top class defender that so many across the footballing world thought that he might be.

His priority for game time over a lucrative "dream transfer" was made so evident upon his arrival on Teesside, but should Boro boss Michael Carrick be prepared to lose his star defender in the upcoming summer transfer window?

Van den Berg: Middlesbrough is a huge club

The Netherlands youth international's performances this season have left Boro fans smiling from ear to ear, and judging by what he's told Dutch media recently, those smiles may be here to stay.

Speaking in an interview with De Swollenaer - a Dutch media outlet based in the region of his former club PEC Zwolle - he would say: "Middlesbrough is a huge club with a lot of supporters...

"The fans are great. Everyone loves football here. I'm still amazed that almost all home games are sold out and that so many supporters go to away games.

"We regularly travel by plane, but the fans travel by car or train and to think that we also often play during the week. They are just there, I really appreciate that."

The 19-year-old would also make an interesting comparison on his experience of football fans in the Netherlands, compared to those on Teesside.

He said: "I find them (Middlesbrough fans) more positive than in the Netherlands. They want you so badly to win every match and they always support you.

"Even if you lose. As long as they see that you have done everything you can. They still love a hard tackle every time."

Van den Berg happy at Middlesbrough

Understandably so, Van den Berg's performances in a Middlesbrough shirt this season has garnered the attention of Premier League clubs ahead of what could be a summer of significant interest in Boro's starlet.

Everton, West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion among others, have all been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, but he may well have gone a long way to reassuring Boro fans that he is indeed committed to the club for the foreseeable future.

In his interview with De Swollenaer he would state: "Middlesbrough has a name and history and really wants to move up. I understood that they want to make the necessary investments next season.

"I live on my own, just outside the city. That choice was good for me, also because it's quieter than in the middle of the city, where you are still recognised.

"At first it took some getting used to with cooking and such, but now I'm doing fine. I'm having a good time here.

"There were rumours on social media about interest in me, but I didn't respond to them. After this, I still have a contract for three years.

"For now I have no reason to leave. I'm really happy to be here."