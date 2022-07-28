Middlesbrough v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two Championship heavyweights go head-to-head in their opening weekend as West Bromwich Albion travel to Middlesbrough for a Saturday evening kick-off.

Boro narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season despite an impressive resurgence under Chris Wilder, and demonstrated their true class by knocking Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup.

The Baggies fell away dramatically following a very positive start to the season under Valerien Ismael, but they have strengthened the squad significantly to give Steve Bruce the chance to work his magic in the Championship once again.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the eagerly-awaited encounter…

Latest team news

Paddy McNair is suspended after being sent off in the final game of last season, while Dael Fry is a doubt, also in the backline, after missing the club’s most recent friendly against Marseille.

It also seems unlikely that Marcus Tavernier will be involved due to the transfer window dragging on into the season.

For the Baggies, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson and Kean Bryan are all likely to miss out, as Bruce prepares to mold an attacking contingent capable of pushing for automatic promotion.

Bryan will not be too much of a miss at the back as the Baggies seem likely to deploy a four at the back system.

Score prediction

Boro are well behind the eight ball in the transfer market and have a very weak forward line, relative to where many are tipping them to compete this season.

McNair and Tavernier will be huge misses, not only for their individual quality, but the influence that they can have on the players around them.

With John Swift, Jed Wallace, Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike potentially all starting the game for the Baggies, they should fancy their chances of getting amongst the goals.

2-1 West Brom, due to Boro’s important absentees and lack of attacking threat.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 5.30pm at The Riverside Stadium.