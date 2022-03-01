Middlesbrough v Tottenham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup Fifth Round.

Chris Wilder’s side earned safe passage to this stage of the competition following wins over Mansfield Town and Manchester United.

Boro will need to topple Premier League opposition once again if they want to earn their way to the quarter final stages.

Wilder’s men will face an out of form Spurs side, who have lost four of their last five games.

That should give them confidence that another upset could be on the cards, but Boro have only won two of their last five league games.

Extra time and penalties will be available should the game still be level at the end of the 90 minutes.

Latest team news

Marc Bola remains absent through injury for the hosts, but Matt Crooks is in line to return to the team following the end of his suspension.

Wilder may look to the same side that knocked Man United out of the cup last month.

That would mean Folarin Balogun partnering Andraz Sporar up front, with Duncan Watmore dropping to the bench.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be without Rodrigo Bentancur due to a knock, with Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp also set to miss out.

Lucas Moura will also be unavailable following an injury picked up in the victory over Leeds United at the weekend.

Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon could come in at wing-back, but expect the fearsome trio of Hueng-Min Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski to remain up front.

Is there a live stream?

The game has been selected for broadcast on UK TV courtesy of the BBC. Coverage will begin at 7:30pm.

The game can also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer App.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7:55pm.