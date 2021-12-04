Middlesbrough v Swansea City: Team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough host Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium later today with both sides looking to boost their play-off ambitions with a win.

Boro will be pushing to close the gap between themselves and the top six having comfortably beaten Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Russell Martin’s side will be hoping for the same, however, as they currently sit a point closer than Boro and will be pushing to put their defensive horror show last weekend behind them.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news, whether there is a live stream for the match and when the game is set to kick off.

Team News

Chris Wilder will be boosted by the returns of Martin Payero and Dael Fry as both came through training this week unscathed.

Boro will without Marcus Browne, who is still recovering from a knee injury, and Grant Hall, who is close to a return.

Even with the return to fitness of Payero and Fry, Wilder will most likely name a largely unchanged side to the one that beat Huddersfield last weekend.

Swansea have a fully fit squad to choose from although Martin will most likely make some changes after a poor defensive performance last week.

Jake Bidwell and Flynn Downes will be pushing for recalls, while Joel Latibeaudiere and Ben Cabango have recovered from knocks after missing last weekend’s defeat to Reading and could return to the side.

Is there a live stream?

The game does not feature on live TV and due to EFL broadcasting rules, the game will not be streamed in the UK and Ireland, although fans from international areas can watch the game via each club’s iFollow service.

What time is kick-off?

Today’s game will kick-off at 15:00pm.

With both sides looking to push for the top six, this game could make for an interesting encounter.

