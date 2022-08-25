Middlesbrough v Swansea City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Two teams who have endured difficult starts to the Championship season will meet at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Middlesbrough host Swansea City.

Middlesbrough go into the game 23rd in the early standings, and still looking for their first win of the season, with just three points to their name.

Swansea meanwhile are 20th in the table, with just one win and five points to their name, something that has not been helped by a relatively quiet transfer window.

With the pressure already building on both sides, there are plenty of questions to be asked in the lead-up to this one, so we’ve taken a look at this match-up, right here.

Latest team news

Middlesbrough will be without top scorer Chuba Akpom for Saturday’s clash, with the striker set to miss a couple more weeks due to a knee problem.

Manager Chris Wilder will be hoping that Rodrigo Muniz can fill that void with the striker in line to make his debut after completing a loan move from Fulham on Sunday. Centre back Matt Clarke could also be in contention for a debut, after joining permanently from Brighton on Thursday.

Swansea meanwhile, could welcome Kyle Naughton back into the starting line-up, after he was forced to drop to the bench for last weekend’s defeat to Luton due to an ankle injury.

Boss Russell Martin also hopes to have Jamie Paterson back available after a groin problem, but there is a possibilty that the attacking midfielder’s return will have to wait until Wednesday night’s trip to Stoke City.

Score prediction

This could be a tight game with both teams under pressure amid their poor form. However, home advantage and the lift from those new signings could be enough for Wilder’s men.

2-1 Middlesbrough.

Is there a live stream?

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK. Highlights will be shown during ITV’s round-up show, on ITV4 at 9:00pm on Saturday, and on ITV1 at 9:55am on Sunday.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon at The Riverside Stadium.