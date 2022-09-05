Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

After a slow start to the season, Middlesbrough picked up their first win of the season last weekend with a 2-1 victory against Swansea City.

However, a 2-1 loss against Watford midweek means Boro are on the hunt for a bounce-back victory in the hope that they can then use the momentum to go on a good run.

Tonight they face local rivals Sunderland, which would be the perfect occasion to get back to winning ways.

The Black Cats have had a more steady start to the season but losing manager Alex Neil to Stoke City means it’s now up to Tony Mowbray to keep the good form going.

The new boss started his time in charge in a positive way with a 3-0 win over Rotherham United on Wednesday night and will be hoping he can carry on that run.

Latest team news

Zack Steffen has missed Boro’s two previous games due to a knee injury and it’s not yet clear whether he will be available to feature in tonight’s game.

However, Chris Wilder’s side also have a boost with both Darragh Lenihan and Jonny Howson expected to be fit after both were withdrawn through injury last week.

Sunderland remain without long-term absentees Dan Ballard and Leon Dajaku due to injuries but are otherwise in good shape.

Score prediction

It could be a close game tonight. Wilder will be encouraging his side to get another win under their belts and as the home team, they should be supported well.

However, Mowbray has got off to a good start with the Black Cats and will be determined to keep that going as he returns to the Riverside.

Therefore, we’re going to go for a 2-2 draw.

Is there a live stream?

The game has been chosen for TV selection and will therefore be available on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What time is kick-off?

The match takes place tonight and kick-off is at 8pm.