Middlesbrough v Sheffield United: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Middlesbrough host Sheffield United at The Riverside Stadium this evening, as both sides look to pick up an important three points to boost their position in the Championship table.

Having suffered a third defeat in four games with their 1-0 loss at Reading on Saturday, Middlesbrough could certainly do with a win to ease some of the pressure that is mounting on manager Neil Warnock.

Sheffield United meanwhile, are now unbeaten in their last five in the league after their late win over Derby at the weekend, as they continue to show signs of recovery after that poor start to the season.

The Blades start the day 11th in the standings, and will be looking to move within touching distance of the play-off places, while ‘Boro are 18th, and will want to avoid being dragged towards the relegation zone.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some other key information you might need for tonight’s game.

Team News

Middlesbrough have been handed one selection boost ahead of this game, with confirmation that Matt Crooks’ red card from the defeat to Reading has been rescinded, meaning he will not be suspended for this one.

However. ‘Boro will be without on-loan Norwich winger Onel Hernandez against the Blades, he is set to miss the next two games with a thigh problem that kept him out against Reading.

Full back Anfernee Dijksteel is a longer-term absentee. Warnock also admitted this week that summer signing James Lea Siliki is not fit enough at the minute, and that he does not know fellow new recruit Martin Payero’s best position yet. That may not bode well for the duo’s chances of featuring this evening.

Sheffield United could be handed a boost for this game, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic revealing he hopes to have Sander Berge back available, after the midfielder missed his side’s last two games.

Elsewhere, attacking midfielders Luke Freeman and Oli Burke could be doubtful, having missed the weekend win over Derby, after being forced off in the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton last Tuesday.

Centre back Jack O’Connell meanwhile, remains a long-term absentee for the Blades due to a significant knee problem.

Where can you stream the game?

For those that can’t make it to The Riverside Stadium tonight, there are still ways to watch the action.

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

Due to the fact the match is a featured game on Sky, that does mean UK viewers will NOT be able to watch the game live via their club’s official streaming service.

What time is kick-off?

Tonight’s match is set to kick off at 7:45pm.

Middlesbrough will be hoping to ensure this fixture ends in victory for the home side for the fifth meeting in a row tonight.